Twitter reacts to Kareem Jackson hitting Josh Dobbs with his helmet

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been fined four times for unnecessary roughness this season and he just served a two-game suspension for being a repeat offender.

After returning from his suspension this week, Jackson said he would change the way he plays to avoid future fines and suspensions.

In his first game back from that suspension, however, Jackson launched himself into Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football. The play was not penalized on the field, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the safety is fined again — and perhaps even suspended again.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Jackson’s latest big hit.

#JoshDobbs clears blue tent#KareemJackson in his first game back from suspension may not clear more league office action. pic.twitter.com/6eVcnscQm2 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 20, 2023

Jackson may get knocked out the rest of the season. Get well soon PJ Locke https://t.co/bQOK3xiWwA — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson has been fined, ejected and suspended this season for lowering his head and launching… Guy's learned nothing. This is dangerous to both himself and who he's targeting. pic.twitter.com/i9BtxEv8lF — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 20, 2023

Can Kareem Jackson be somebody else’s problem? I hate dirty players. He’s the new Romo — if he wasn’t in blue and orange you’d hate him. — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) November 20, 2023

I legit think the NFL is about to throw the book at him this week. https://t.co/YzISpUVjfA — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is a dirty player.

pic.twitter.com/7wDEsy8Yfr — SB23 (@SkolBros) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is a dirty player. Every week this happens with him

pic.twitter.com/ucuzUwpnGC — Vikings Nation (@vikingsnationmn) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is VERY lucky he wasn’t flagged on that fumble hit. Absolutely led with his helmet. Sigh…ok @AltitudeSR — Darren McKee (@DMacSportsCO) November 20, 2023

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

Where is the unsportsmanlike / unnecessary roughness on Kareem Jackson? I’m tired of watching his ass do that to people every single week. — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is a dirty player — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson making his presence felt EARLY! 💥💥💥 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson comes back from a suspension for concussing multiple players and on the third play, he launches his head at our QB — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson keeping 2000s football alive every single snap — d. (@_312DARIUS) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson wants to get kicked out of the league — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson after coming back from suspension after a dirty hit pic.twitter.com/1QERnK4EFa — Dylan Hebert (@DylanHebert_) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson literally can’t stop using his head as a weapon for tackles. Instead of a penalty, it forces a turnover. I mean … 😔 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson LAYING THE WOOD — Ty Schmit (@tyschmit) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson will never learn. Launched, led with crown of helmet. https://t.co/DbtIDXYfVb — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson is really about to get fined again 😭 — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson forced a fumble on his first drive back. And he's gonna get fined again on Saturday. — Alabama Pro Updates (@BamaProUpdates) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson when you ask him to stop spearing guys with his helmet: https://t.co/Jg5owCzB9F pic.twitter.com/0oUBz3iziN — Matt Harris (@mattysmoof) November 20, 2023

Kareem Jackson just crunched Josh Dobbs pic.twitter.com/OuEER1vLHD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 20, 2023

oh man… another fine incoming…pic.twitter.com/zmPAQGuXbC — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 20, 2023

If Jackson is suspended again, we’ll get word on the length early this week. If it’s just a fine, the amount won’t be announced until next weekend. It seems safe to assume discipline is on the way for Jackson after his latest offense.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire