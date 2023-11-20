Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Kareem Jackson hitting Josh Dobbs with his helmet

Jon Heath
·4 min read

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has been fined four times for unnecessary roughness this season and he just served a two-game suspension for being a repeat offender.

After returning from his suspension this week, Jackson said he would change the way he plays to avoid future fines and suspensions.

In his first game back from that suspension, however, Jackson launched himself into Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs on Sunday Night Football. The play was not penalized on the field, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the safety is fined again — and perhaps even suspended again.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to Jackson’s latest big hit.

If Jackson is suspended again, we’ll get word on the length early this week. If it’s just a fine, the amount won’t be announced until next weekend. It seems safe to assume discipline is on the way for Jackson after his latest offense.

