Twitter reacts to Kadarius Toney’s expletive-ridden rant about injury status

Kadarius Toney won’t be participating in the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he gave fans plenty to talk about with an expletive-ridden post he made on social media before kickoff.

Toney, who welcomed a child into the world on Saturday, took to Instagram Live to tell fans that the Chiefs are lying about his injury status.

Check out his profane rant below, but be warned: the graphic nature of his language isn’t suitable for all audiences.

Kadarius Toney on live saying the chiefs are lying about his injury 😭 pic.twitter.com/vrqDWexuTi — Head Swiftie (@devindoob) January 28, 2024

At this juncture, it is hard to tell whether Toney’s assertions are being made in good faith, or if he is merely frustrated by his status as a no-go for Sunday’s game. The Chiefs could be punished by the NFL if they are lying about their injury report but the team made it clear that Toney’s status for the game was impacted by a “personal” matter, ostensibly the birth of his child.

Fans on Twitter were quick to respond to Toney’s accusation against his team and had a variety of responses to the bizarre situation.

Check out their top reactions below:

