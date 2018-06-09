Twitter reacts to Justify capturing Triple Crown with dominant Belmont Stakes win

The race is over and history has been made. Justify, the three-year-old chestnut colt, completed his improbable Triple Crown journey with a dominating win at the 2018 Belmont Stakes. Justify was the Belmont’s wire-to-wire leader, jumping to a lead out of the gate and never relinquishing it.

Justify is now the 13th horse to win the greatest honor of horse-racing, and only the second since 1998. The win also gave trainer Bob Baffert his second Triple Crown winner along with 2015’s American Pharoah, as well his record 15th Triple Crown race win.

The internet, naturally, had plenty to say about the racing history being made.

Twitter reacts to Justify’s Triple Crown win





As impressed as people were by Justify’s win, even more people had sports jokes ready.






Going beyond Justify and his Triple Crown win, NFL Twitter was all over the race’s second-place finisher. That horse’s name: Gronkowski.

With the human Rob Gronkowski in attendance, the horse Gronkowski put together the most unexpected performance of the race. In his first race on American soil, on a professional dirt track and going more than a mile, the horse Gronk went from last place to an oh-so-close second place finish over the course of the race.






Of course, the most important reaction comes from our nation’s preeminent horse racing analyst, Martha Stewart.


Indeed, Martha.

Triple Crown winner Justify was the center of the sports world on Saturday. (AP Photo)
