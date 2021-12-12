Twitter reacts to Julianna Pena’s title-winning upset of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269
Julianna Pena pulled off one of the great title-fight upsets of all time on Saturday when she dethroned Amanda Nunes of the women’s bantamweight title in the UFC 269 co-headliner.
Pena (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vowed to do the unthinkable and take Nunes’ (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) belt prior to them stepping in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but she delivered with a second-round submission victory.
With the performance, Pena becomes the fifth 135-pound champion in UFC history, and joins the rare group to win a UFC belt and a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pena’s title win over Nunes at UFC 269.
MMA Junkie
The first of two #UFC269 title fights is moments away with Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) set to put women's bantamweight gold up vs. Julianna Pena (@VenezuelanVixen).
Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/RNU4wU9ro9
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Nick Kalikas
#UFC269 Women's Bantamweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Julianna Peña +775
Amanda Nunes -1160@UFC 💰 | #espnplus | @espn
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) December 12, 2021
UFC
UFC
The challenger 🦊@VenezuelanVixen makes the walk in the first of two title fights! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/X4LqugUbyH
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) December 12, 2021
MMA Junkie
“The Lioness” is ready to defend the throne 🦁 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/Rp5BxZskcP
— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021
Alan Jouban
Heavy faints early! #UFC269
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 12, 2021
Stephen Thompson
And just like that she has one leg 😳😳😳 #UFC269
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021
Jimi Manuwa
Shit. Amanda is jacked !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021
Ben Askren
Julianna needs to go for a TD already
— Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021
Mike Jackson
Y'all see Juliana's face when Amanda was standing over her??? #UFC269
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 12, 2021
Nolan King
10-9 Nunes. #UFC269
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) December 12, 2021
Justin Gaethje
https://twitter.com/Justin_Gaethje/status/1469894771548180481
Mike Bohn
Julianna Pena just submitted Amanda Nunes. And New. Holy shit!!! #UFC269
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021
Jared Gordon
Holy Macaroni!!!!
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021
Kay Hansen
Biggest upset in ufc championship history ?????? #ufc269
— Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021
Marc Raimondi
Nunes, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, has her 12-fight winning streak stopped by Julianna Peña. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history. #UFC269
— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 12, 2021
Mike Perry
Omg Peña wins ! Nunez had some fun !
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021
Kamaru Usman
Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021
Simon Samano
OH MY GOD. Julianna Peña just finished Amanda Nunes in a goddamn slugfest!!! WOWWWWWW!!! 😮 #UFC269
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 12, 2021
Randa Markos
Omg!!! What did I just see!!
— Randa Markos (@randamma) December 12, 2021
Farah Hannoun
This is why I LOVE this sport. Nothing like it. Peña broke her just like she said she would. Remarkable. #UFC269
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021
Angela Hill
What?!!!!!!! #UFC269
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) December 12, 2021
Bryce Mitchell
Called it on my IG
— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021
Will Brooks
I'm not sure why Amanda decided to stay in a gun fight like that. Amanda hasn't done that or allowed anyone to get her there in a very long time. #UFC269
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021
Michael Carroll
Julianna Pena is the fifth undisputed UFC women's bantamweight champion after Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Ronda Rousey. #UFC269
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 12, 2021
Paul Pierce
Omg!!!!!!! Pena what a fight
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 12, 2021
UFC
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS!? #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/YapJCW9myg
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 12, 2021
Shayna Baszler
She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 12, 2021
