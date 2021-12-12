Twitter reacts to Julianna Pena’s title-winning upset of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the great title-fight upsets of all time on Saturday when she dethroned Amanda Nunes of the women’s bantamweight title in the UFC 269 co-headliner.

Pena (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vowed to do the unthinkable and take Nunes’ (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) belt prior to them stepping in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but she delivered with a second-round submission victory.

With the performance, Pena becomes the fifth 135-pound champion in UFC history, and joins the rare group to win a UFC belt and a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pena’s title win over Nunes at UFC 269.

The first of two #UFC269 title fights is moments away with Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) set to put women's bantamweight gold up vs. Julianna Pena (@VenezuelanVixen). Full play-by-play: https://t.co/qNSgsvlB97 pic.twitter.com/RNU4wU9ro9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021

The challenger 🦊@VenezuelanVixen makes the walk in the first of two title fights! #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/X4LqugUbyH — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) December 12, 2021

“The Lioness” is ready to defend the throne 🦁 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/Rp5BxZskcP — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) December 12, 2021

And just like that she has one leg 😳😳😳 #UFC269 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 12, 2021

Shit. Amanda is jacked !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 12, 2021

Julianna needs to go for a TD already — Funky (@Benaskren) December 12, 2021

Y'all see Juliana's face when Amanda was standing over her??? #UFC269 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 12, 2021

Julianna Pena just submitted Amanda Nunes. And New. Holy shit!!! #UFC269 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) December 12, 2021

Holy Macaroni!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 12, 2021

Biggest upset in ufc championship history ?????? #ufc269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

Nunes, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, has her 12-fight winning streak stopped by Julianna Peña. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history. #UFC269 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 12, 2021

Omg Peña wins ! Nunez had some fun ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 12, 2021

Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021

OH MY GOD. Julianna Peña just finished Amanda Nunes in a goddamn slugfest!!! WOWWWWWW!!! 😮 #UFC269 — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) December 12, 2021

Omg!!! What did I just see!! — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 12, 2021

This is why I LOVE this sport. Nothing like it. Peña broke her just like she said she would. Remarkable. #UFC269 — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) December 12, 2021

Called it on my IG — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021

I'm not sure why Amanda decided to stay in a gun fight like that. Amanda hasn't done that or allowed anyone to get her there in a very long time. #UFC269 — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) December 12, 2021

Julianna Pena is the fifth undisputed UFC women's bantamweight champion after Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, and Ronda Rousey. #UFC269 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) December 12, 2021

Omg!!!!!!! Pena what a fight — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 12, 2021

She didn’t just beat Nunes. She didn’t even have hooks in. She broke Nunes. We live in bizzaro world, now. #UFC269 — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) December 12, 2021

