Twitter reacts to Julianna Pena’s title-winning upset of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Julianna Pena pulled off one of the great title-fight upsets of all time on Saturday when she dethroned Amanda Nunes of the women’s bantamweight title in the UFC 269 co-headliner.

Pena (11-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) vowed to do the unthinkable and take Nunes’ (21-5 MMA, 14-2 UFC) belt prior to them stepping in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but she delivered with a second-round submission victory.

With the performance, Pena becomes the fifth 135-pound champion in UFC history, and joins the rare group to win a UFC belt and a season of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality series.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Pena’s title win over Nunes at UFC 269.

