Twitter reacts to Josh Downs being drafted to the Indianapolis Colts

UNC fans finally got a chance to see where wide receiver Josh Downs would call his next home with the shifty wide receiver being drafted to the Indianapolis Colts with the 79th pick.

Downs became the 12th wide receiver off the board, and it caused quite a reaction with the Tar Heel now being a target for 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson. A unique team with a quality mix of young and veteran talent makes the designation an ideal landing spot for Downs.

Downs had a monstrous career at UNC, becoming one of the nation’s best wide receivers. He finished his Tar Heel career with 2483 reviving yards, including back-to-back 1k+ receiving yards. Last season he displayed his ability to find the end zone, finishing 7th in the NCAA for receiving touchdowns (11)

After that pick was announced, fans flocked to social media to give their opinion on Downs’s new team and the impact he could bring.

“He’s like a video game” WELCOME TO INDY @JoshDowns pic.twitter.com/S9SPvwLZpw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2023

Congrats, @JoshDowns. Best of luck in Indianapolis. Can't wait to watch you play on Sundays. Thanks for everything you did for Carolina Football. 🙏💙🙏 https://t.co/H2NTlLTxfq — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs is going to make empty personnel possible in Indy. They needed a player that could separate on option routes vs linebackers. Downs gives the offense that quick win, which is especially important for a QB like Anthony Richardson — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 29, 2023

pumped we got josh downs at 79 man — Defo (@DEFOOO99) April 29, 2023

Josh Downs is the pick here for the #Colts at 79. Incredible value and a big play machine for HC Shane Steichen and new QB Anthony Richardson. — Caleb Smith (@CalebMSmith8) April 29, 2023

Want to help your new rookie QB who has to work on accuracy? Get him a player like Josh Downs. He plays well above his size on contested catches. Had a 72.2% win rate on contested catches. And only a 3.1% drop rate. Just get the ball near him! pic.twitter.com/jaQCHdN5sO — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) April 29, 2023

All Glory to God. pic.twitter.com/yogbTETAsR — Glory to God. (@JoshDowns) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire