Twitter reacts to Josh Dobbs leading Vikings to improbable victory

Josh Dobbs just got to the Minnesota Vikings facility five days ago, when he was traded hours before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

120 hours later, Dobbs has done the unthinkable and led the Vikings to victory against the Atlanta Falcons 31-28.

Whether he was breaking off a 30-yard run after avoiding a sack, or getting the ball to Brandon Powell for the go-ahead score, he was playing out of his mind.

Football fans all over social media were giving their praise to the journeyman quarterback as he traversed his first start with his fifth team in a calendar year.

Joshua Dobbs landed in Minnesota early Wednesday morning. On Sunday, he comes off the bench and is on the verge of pulling off a miracle in Atlanta. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/COkDSGY8Ke — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 5, 2023

“Dad, tell me about Joshua Dobbs’ first game with the #Vikings”#SKOL pic.twitter.com/Dk3yHCUvvW — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) November 5, 2023

Good guy Josh Dobbs showing up biiiiig — Tweets by J (@HawkeySeason) November 5, 2023

The legend of Josh Dobbs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2023

Josh Dobbs was thrust into action mid-game today, four days after his first Vikings practice. He went 20/30 for 158 yards and 2 TDs, including the game-winner. Had 7 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Bounced back from a safety and two fumbles and won the game. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/U2CEhDC8y8 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 5, 2023

Joshua Dobbs should have a job in the NFL until he's 45 years old after what he's done this year. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 5, 2023

Josh Dobbs is a stud — groot (@grootsbox) November 5, 2023

josh dobbs today pic.twitter.com/xli86waq8G — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 5, 2023

The legend of josh dobbs continues — boss.🫥 (@datboidiference) November 5, 2023

They better get that Joshua Dobbs jersey over at the @Vikings Team Store! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) November 5, 2023

Mad respect for Josh Dobbs , what he did today is hard to understand, unless you’ve been in the @NFL 💜 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 5, 2023

Vikings players congratulate Josh Dobbs after W! 👏 pic.twitter.com/qPGRTqAY2G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023

I wonder if Josh Dobbs will miss the NFL when he’s terraforming Mars one day — Sign Matt Araiza (@itsjeremyHA) November 5, 2023

Josh Dobbs. That's the tweet. — Laura Knight (@mrslauraknight) November 5, 2023

