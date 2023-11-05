Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Josh Dobbs leading Vikings to improbable victory

Saivion Mixson
·2 min read

Josh Dobbs just got to the Minnesota Vikings facility five days ago, when he was traded hours before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

120 hours later, Dobbs has done the unthinkable and led the Vikings to victory against the Atlanta Falcons 31-28.

Whether he was breaking off a 30-yard run after avoiding a sack, or getting the ball to Brandon Powell for the go-ahead score, he was playing out of his mind.

Football fans all over social media were giving their praise to the journeyman quarterback as he traversed his first start with his fifth team in a calendar year.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire