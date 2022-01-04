Twitter reacts to Johnny Davis and Wisconsin knocking off Purdue
The Badgers pulled off the victory of their season on Monday night as Johnny Davis took over down the stretch in a 64-59 win at Purdue.
Davis dropped a career-high 37 points, as Wisconsin battled back from multiple second-half deficits to finish off a stunner. The performance from the La Crosse native turned into the talk of the college basketball world, as Wisconsin’s star wing clearly announced himself as a Wooden Award candidate.
From national writers to local Badgers, the social media reaction poured in after Wisconsin improved to 11-2 on the season. The No. 23 Badgers also jumped to 2-1 in Big Ten play. Here is a look at highlights from social media after Wisconsin’s win:
National college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman weighs in:
Johnny Davis is a legit National Player of the Year candidate.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 4, 2022
CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein with a Knicks reference:
Johnny Davis looked like Allan Houston tonight during the 1999 NBA Playoffs.
As good of a road performance in the Big Ten as I've seen in over 15 years on this beat.
37 and 14. At Mackey Arena. https://t.co/zmsseyo3vM
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2022
Wisconsin is so underrated nationally.
REMEMBER: This team only has ONE loss with Johnny Davis in the lineup — at Ohio State.
11-2 overall. https://t.co/zmsseyoBlk
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 4, 2022
Future Wisconsin quarterback Myles Burkett:
Johnny got the team on his back literally 😭
— Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) January 4, 2022
Former Badger Zak Showalter was impressed:
Johnny Davis is the TRUTH!!
— Zak Showalter (@ZShowbball333) January 4, 2022
Wisconsin broadcaster Matt Lepay:
That was freaking special. Next level performance from @BadgerMBB as the Badgers take down #3 Purdue. Running out of ways to describe Johnny Davis. Can’t say enough about the resolve of this group. See ya Thursday at the Kohl Center
— Matt Lepay (@MattLepay) January 4, 2022
