Twitter reacts to Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor announcement: ‘It’s about time!’

K.D. Drummond
·6 min read

Finally. After all these years, Jimmy Johnson is finally going to get the respect he deserves from the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Buzz started to circulate among the Cowboys media and as everything in the world today, Twitter quickly disseminated the information to the general public. Ahead of kickoff for Week 11, on the road in Carolina, Jerry Jones finally gave in.

Jones announced a press conference for 25 minutes before kickoff and when Johnson appeared with him on the field at Bank of America Stadium, it was obvious what was happening. Johnson will be enshrined in the club’s Ring of Honor. Finally.

Johnson was Jones’ first coach as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and they won two Super Bowl’s together. But the relationship soon soured and Jones fired Johnson, winning a third Super Bowl two years later with Barry Switzer as his head coach.

Though the two eventually repaired their relationship, Jones has refused to put Johnson in the storied Ring of Honor, despite Johnson being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. The delay has angered Cowboys fans, whose greatest memories involve Johnson leading the charge. As expected, Twitter responded with a hugh sigh of relief at the news, and the potential for the curse to be broken.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire