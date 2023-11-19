Twitter reacts to Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor announcement: ‘It’s about time!’

Finally. After all these years, Jimmy Johnson is finally going to get the respect he deserves from the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Buzz started to circulate among the Cowboys media and as everything in the world today, Twitter quickly disseminated the information to the general public. Ahead of kickoff for Week 11, on the road in Carolina, Jerry Jones finally gave in.

Jones announced a press conference for 25 minutes before kickoff and when Johnson appeared with him on the field at Bank of America Stadium, it was obvious what was happening. Johnson will be enshrined in the club’s Ring of Honor. Finally.

Johnson was Jones’ first coach as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and they won two Super Bowl’s together. But the relationship soon soured and Jones fired Johnson, winning a third Super Bowl two years later with Barry Switzer as his head coach.

Though the two eventually repaired their relationship, Jones has refused to put Johnson in the storied Ring of Honor, despite Johnson being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. The delay has angered Cowboys fans, whose greatest memories involve Johnson leading the charge. As expected, Twitter responded with a hugh sigh of relief at the news, and the potential for the curse to be broken.

Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor Members (year enshrined)



Troy Aikman (2005)

Larry Allen (2011)

Gil Brandt (2018)

Tony Dorsett (1994)

Charles Haley (2011)

Cliff Harris (2004)

Bob Hayes (2001)

Chuck Howley (1977)

Michael Irvin (2005)

Jimmy Johnson (2023)

Lee Roy Jordan (1989)

Tom… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2023

On December 26, 1993, Jimmy Johnson coached his final regular season game at home for the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Now on December 30, 2023, he will go into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor on the final home game of the Dallas Cowboys regular season. — Ricardo Morales (@SpaceCowboyMED) November 19, 2023

I am so happy for Jimmy Johnson and #CowboysNation! Congratulations to everyone associated with the @dallascowboys organization. This is a great day for sports. — Mayor Eric L. Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) November 19, 2023

The Curse is lifted. Jerry Jones tells Jimmy Johnson he’s going into the Cowboys Ring of Honour on December 30, 2023 (initially said 1923😂) Finally indeed. pic.twitter.com/Azt2ScS9eo — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) November 19, 2023

I feel like this is the seventh time Jerry Jones has announced Jimmy Johnson is going into the ring of honor — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) November 19, 2023

FINALLY: Jerry Jones announces that Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on December 30th, 2023. Though he originally said “1923”! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jX3M30wSev — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 19, 2023

Everyone accused Jerry Jones of waiting too long before inducting Jimmy Johnson into the ring of honor. Jokes on us, Jimmy now becomes the FIRST person to be inducted, going into the ring of honor in December of 1923. Well played, Jerry, you time-traveling bastard. — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) November 19, 2023

So glad that Jimmy is finally in and that we can stop talking about it every year https://t.co/GXDSElTum6 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 19, 2023

This is very disrespectful for the Cowboys to make this announcement at Carolina and at their stadium 20 minutes before kickoff.

It says the game is not important.

I hope the players don’t have the same mindset — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) November 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire