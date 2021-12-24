Twitter reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo's rough game in 49ers' loss to Titans
Twitter reacts to Jimmy G's rough game in loss to Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
If there's one thing that Twitter loves to do, is debate Jimmy Garoppolo.
Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium, Garoppolo gave NFL twitter something to talk about.
And not in a good way...
The 49ers quarterback had a rough game against Tennessee, throwing two backbreaking interceptions and overthrowing numerous receivers in an overall bad performance in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Titans.
The two interceptions:
BAH GAWD! Is that @JjenkzLockdown music?!
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2021
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2021
Momentum SWING! @amanihooker37
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2021
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 24, 2021
The reactions:
I always know a Jimmy G pick is coming when announcers hype him too much. Iâ€™m like a dog sensing when a storm is on the horizon.
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 24, 2021
*pocket collapses*
Jimmy G: pic.twitter.com/8fMTUxMIW5
— âœ¯ âœ¯ (@VintxgeLxgan) December 19, 2021
Jimmy G tonight pic.twitter.com/cjJpgJwe75
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 24, 2021
Jimmy G must owe the Mafia some money.
— Big CROCKYâš¡ï¸ (@eric_crocker) December 24, 2021
DeMeco Ryans should sue Jimmy Garoppolo.
— Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) December 24, 2021
*Kyle Jusczcyk wide open downfield*
Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/eioUDhnJ2b
— Broke Dunk (12-12ðŸ’œðŸ’›) (9-4ðŸ¤ ) (@BrokeDunk) December 24, 2021
â€œMan, the Niners look great!â€
Jimmy Garoppolo: pic.twitter.com/kXrWVeUuP7
— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) December 24, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo has that special trait of being both over and underrated at the same time. No matter which side you believe, youâ€™ll be right at some point
— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 24, 2021
Winning 10-0 in the first half, the 49ers were in a great position to add on if not for the two turnovers.
RELATED: Questionable officiating hurts both teams in 49ers-Titans
Eventually losing by a field goal, Garoppolo's two picks are mostly to blame for San Francisco's crushing Week 16 loss.