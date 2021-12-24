Twitter reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo's rough game in 49ers' loss to Titans

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
In this article:
Twitter reacts to Jimmy G's rough game in loss to Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If there's one thing that Twitter loves to do, is debate Jimmy Garoppolo

Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 at Nissan Stadium, Garoppolo gave NFL twitter something to talk about. 

And not in a good way...

The 49ers quarterback had a rough game against Tennessee, throwing two backbreaking interceptions and overthrowing numerous receivers in an overall bad performance in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Titans. 

The two interceptions: 

The reactions: 

Winning 10-0 in the first half, the 49ers were in a great position to add on if not for the two turnovers.

Eventually losing by a field goal, Garoppolo's two picks are mostly to blame for San Francisco's crushing Week 16 loss. 

