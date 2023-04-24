Twitter reacts to Jets landing Aaron Rodgers with Nathaniel Hackett one year after Broncos failed

When the Denver Broncos hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, leading to heavy speculation that the team would also attempt to trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had spoken glowingly about Hackett in the past, and some pundits speculated that the Broncos hired the coach merely to lure Rodgers to Denver. The Broncos were interested in Rodgers last spring, but the quarterback ultimately decided to remain in Green Bay.

Denver then traded for quarterback Russell Wilson instead. Wilson went on to have the worst season of his career and Hackett was fired after going 4-11 through his first 15 games on the job.

This offseason, the New York Jets hired Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, once again creating speculation that Hackett and Rodgers could reunite after a trade. This time, the speculation proved to be true.

News broke in mid-March that the Jets planned to trade for Rodgers, but a deal did not become official until New York and Green Bay agreed to terms of a trade on Monday.

Here’s a sampling of how Twitter reacted to the Jets hiring Hackett and then landing Rodgers one year after Denver failed to do so.

Aaron Rodgers mentions Nathaniel Hackett being with the #Jets was among the top reasons he liked the idea of playing for them. Build the statue. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

The Broncos couldn't get Aaron Rodgers to Denver with Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. It looks like the Jets might get Rodgers to New York with Hackett in 2023. https://t.co/5dgoGAjK2x — Jon Heath (@ByJonHeath) March 13, 2023

Rodgers clearly loves Hackett and that is a big part of why Jets are attractive to him. That should be fun to watch. Also, can’t help but wonder what the Broncos are thinking hearing that. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 15, 2023

The Hackett hire was to lure Rodgers. Ended up being the biggest swing and miss, but at least they cut their losses quickly. https://t.co/z17vzjqdTo — Scotty 🏈 (@Skotty_Payne) March 15, 2023

Worst case scenario brewing for Broncos lowkey. Imagine this: Payton can't help Russ. Rodgers goes to the Jets and reunites with Hackett. Jets do good/better than Broncos. Broncos didn't pursue Rodgers as heavily ahead of 2022 season as Jets are now. Yikes. https://t.co/awXwqL4N1Q — Rachel Strand (@RachelNFL) March 9, 2023

The Broncos when Rodgers decides to team up with Nathaniel Hackett a year too late for them pic.twitter.com/juF51XRTC2 — Jared (@JaredLankes) March 9, 2023

Where the Broncos fell short, the Jets succeeded: Hire Hackett to get Rodgers https://t.co/Kt2Ui1KlcA — Andrew Mason🥶 (@MaseDenver) March 15, 2023

Coming to Denver this fall: Aaron Rodgers (eventually), Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. Jordan Love and the Packers. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) March 15, 2023

There’s probably no way this is the reason the #Broncos pursued Lazard but how funny would it be if George Paton wanted to do it just to needle Aaron Rodgers for choosing to go back to the #Packers last year instead of following Hackett to Denver. The idea of it is cracking me up https://t.co/vJgMYskTL3 — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) March 15, 2023

The reunion that never happened in Denver is finally happening … but guess what? Hackett, Rodgers and the Jets will play the Broncos IN Denver this season. https://t.co/tsfzG9Bein — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) March 13, 2023

Jets landing Aaron Rodgers after the Broncos rode out a year with Nathaniel Hackett will be pretty funny — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) March 9, 2023

If Aaron Rodgers goes to the Jets. The 2023 Jets will be the 2022 Broncos. There’s too many similarities – Aging SB winning QB who everyone thinks will be the savior

– Nathaniel Hackett

– Great Defense

– Good Offensive weapons

– Decent Oline I’m not worried. #FinsUp — ABDY (@Abdysphere) March 10, 2023

Hackett didn't get us Aaron Rodgers, ruined the Broncos, got fired, got the Jets job and now got Aaron Rodgers….. Lock up Hackett for committing war crimes. — Jewish enthusiast of psychotherapy🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@azaryajason4) March 15, 2023

The Broncos will likely host Aaron Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett and the New York Jets this year. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 15, 2023

The Jets are among the Broncos’ list of opponents for the 2023 season. The date for that game will be revealed when the NFL announces the 2023 schedule in May.

