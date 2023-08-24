Twitter reacts to Jerry Jones’ reaction to Sam Williams’ arrest

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the headlines on Wednesday, and if you know anything about football, you know it most likely wasn’t a good thing. Unless the club is making a roster move of some kind, there aren’t too many things that could bring them into the national spotlight on a Wednesday. During the regular season, Wednesday is a big practice day as the club’s initial injury report is released, but things are still in exhibition mode for the next week.

No, Wednesday brought news from the police blotter, a narrative that follows the Cowboys since their glory days. Second-year defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday evening, but it didn’t surface to the Dallas media until the middle of the week, when Clarence Hill of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram emerged with the news. The Twitter responses to the charges, and the club’s reputation, were immediate. The Cowboys’ owner’s reaction when asked about Williams’ transgressions were iconic Jerry Jones.

The initial reports seemed to indicate Williams was arrested for possession of marijuana. Then it was clarified to be a non-marijuana controlled substance, which led to wild speculation. It turned out to be THC oil. Williams was involved in a car crash this past December after going 98 mph. Mixed together, it created a wild ride for Cowboys Nation. Follow along with the best Twitter reactions to it all.

Jerry Jones shedding light on the arrest

Jerry being Jerry: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on DE Sam Williams getting arrested for a second time: “This sounds a little hollow, but he is maturing. What was he going, 66 mph? … That’s 32 mph less this year. 98 last year to 66, so that’s improvement.”pic.twitter.com/UxZ4ngcwPt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 24, 2023

Genuine question that I never imagined myself asking. So, in the state of Texas, it’s 100% legal to have a gun in your car – unless for some reason the police find you committing a different crime. At which point the gun is now a problem? Do I have that right? — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 23, 2023

Jerry Jones was asked about DE Sam Williams having some off the field issues since being drafted by the Cowboys last year. Williams was involved in a car wreck last year where he was driving nearly 100 miles per hour. When that was mentioned to Jones: “First of all, I’m seeing… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 23, 2023

Sam Williams just gave the entire rest of the league and it's media members the ammo it needed to say "Same Ol Cowboys" SMH. This sucks. — Dave Sturchio (@DaveSturchio) August 23, 2023

Sam Williams being arrested for Drugs & Guns .. but at least he wasn't sports betting 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9C9bkn74Kd — J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 23, 2023

Amid all the negativity with Sam Williams can we at least continue to appreciate how he dominates ninth overall pick Charles Cross year after year. The guy is going to be a beast! pic.twitter.com/z3twEk2M2y — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) August 24, 2023

Bruh when ppl asked why I gave the Sam Williams pick a D it was solely due to off the field issues this is so frustrating especially for a kid who has all the talent in the world are you kidding me!! Smh https://t.co/1R1bHumdiU — J Tuck (@jtuck151) August 23, 2023

Getting Randy Gregory vibes from dude although Gregory was never arrested. https://t.co/3njQCEfnXf — Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred (@groove_sdc) August 23, 2023

I got mad love for a ton of y'all Texans… but which of the two Sam Williams charges is a felony and which is a misdemeanor is some of the most batshit crazy I could ever imagine. What are y'all even doing down there? 🤣 — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) August 23, 2023

Weed Is NOT Legal IN Texas & Neither Is THC OIL or WAX Or DAB. While Guns ARE EXTREMELY Legal In Texas, It Is Very Illegal To Possess A Gun While Under The Influence Of Drugs And/Or Alcohol. Sam Williams Broke The Law. — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) August 23, 2023

Cowboys knew what they were getting w this package. @BobbyBeltTX reported they spent THE MOST effort in screening his background than ANY other player in last decade. — Frankie Kenneth ✭ (@FrankieKennethL) August 23, 2023

Jerry Jones said Sam Williams' arrest won't impact him in 2023. "I don’t anticipate any this impacting his time on the field and I do have all of the details." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 23, 2023

