Twitter reacts to Jerry Jones’ reaction to Sam Williams’ arrest

K.D. Drummond
·5 min read

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the headlines on Wednesday, and if you know anything about football, you know it most likely wasn’t a good thing. Unless the club is making a roster move of some kind, there aren’t too many things that could bring them into the national spotlight on a Wednesday. During the regular season, Wednesday is a big practice day as the club’s initial injury report is released, but things are still in exhibition mode for the next week.

No, Wednesday brought news from the police blotter, a narrative that follows the Cowboys since their glory days. Second-year defensive end Sam Williams was arrested on Sunday evening, but it didn’t surface to the Dallas media until the middle of the week, when Clarence Hill of the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram emerged with the news. The Twitter responses to the charges, and the club’s reputation, were immediate. The Cowboys’ owner’s reaction when asked about Williams’ transgressions were iconic Jerry Jones.

The initial reports seemed to indicate Williams was arrested for possession of marijuana. Then it was clarified to be a non-marijuana controlled substance, which led to wild speculation. It turned out to be THC oil. Williams was involved in a car crash this past December after going 98 mph. Mixed together, it created a wild ride for Cowboys Nation. Follow along with the best Twitter reactions to it all.

Jerry Jones shedding light on the arrest

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire