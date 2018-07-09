Twitter reacts to Jay Cutler in "Very Cavallari" season premiere

Chicago Bears fans will forever be interested in everything Jay Cutler. He represented so much for a fan base that was desperate for a quarterback capable of throwing for 4,000 yards and maybe, just maybe, winning some playoff games.

Things didn't quite work out for Cutler in Chicago. He had some moderate success, but his tenure as a Bear was an overall disappointment. He was released after the 2016 season and played last year with the Dolphins in what may have been his final season in the NFL.

Fret not, Bears fans. You haven't seen the last of Cutler. He made his season debut on his wife's reality series "Very Cavallari" Sunday night. The show will feature Kristin Cavallari as she opens the flagship store for her brand Uncommon James, but it's Cutler who is on his way to stealing the show.

Twitter was abuzz over Cutler.

Jay Cutler might actually be the best remedy for Sunday scaries — Billy DeBlasio (@DeBlaz21) July 9, 2018

Jay Cutler is so Jay Cutty on @verycavallari it should be a must watch for every Bears fan pic.twitter.com/XUGQJ0I7Ho — Gregg Elkin (@gelkin24) July 9, 2018

I need more Jay Cutler #VeryCavallari clips like I need air. That's my QB — Peter Lannon (@pjlannon) July 9, 2018

I was more entertained by Jay Cutler on #VeryCavallari than I was during his whole football career with the Bears. — Missy (@MISSYclarin) July 9, 2018

Jay Cutler as a QB: Garbage



Jay Cutler as a reality star: Legend



— Justin Hughes (@j_hughes1214) July 9, 2018

Jay Cutler is the star of his wife's reality show. Dudes is made for TV — EJ (@Ejayjones3) July 9, 2018

Tuned into #VeryCavallari



Best part of it, by far, is Jay Cutler & the bundle of enthusiasm he brings to the show. Great season ahead! pic.twitter.com/NtI1pNLxfw



— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) July 9, 2018

Jay cutler is my new favorite person. #VeryCavallari — kiedro (@kiedrot) July 9, 2018

Give me Very Cavallari but it's just Jay Cutler watching deer cams for an hour and I will buy a t-shirt with Jay Cutler watching deer cams on it. — Drunk Hawks Fan (@Drunkhawksfan) July 9, 2018