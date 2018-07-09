Twitter reacts to Jay Cutler in "Very Cavallari" season premiere

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears fans will forever be interested in everything Jay Cutler. He represented so much for a fan base that was desperate for a quarterback capable of throwing for 4,000 yards and maybe, just maybe, winning some playoff games.

Things didn't quite work out for Cutler in Chicago. He had some moderate success, but his tenure as a Bear was an overall disappointment. He was released after the 2016 season and played last year with the Dolphins in what may have been his final season in the NFL.

Fret not, Bears fans. You haven't seen the last of Cutler. He made his season debut on his wife's reality series "Very Cavallari" Sunday night. The show will feature Kristin Cavallari as she opens the flagship store for her brand Uncommon James, but it's Cutler who is on his way to stealing the show.

Twitter was abuzz over Cutler.

