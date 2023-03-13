Twitter reacts to Jason Kelce returning to Eagles for 13th NFL season

The Eagles watched two key defenders agree to deal with Javon Hargrave (49ers) and T.J. Edwards (Bears) signing a lucrative deal to move on in the free agency process.

All was not lost on Monday at the start of the league’s legal tampering period, as Jason Kelce announced that he’d be returning for his 13th season in Philadelphia.

Social media reacts to everything, and the Kelce news was a big deal.

New Heights Podcast

The Eagles GM and All-Pro center celebrated last week at the NFL scouting combine.

92%ers GET AS HYPED AS HOWIE! @JasonKelce is BACK with the @Eagles Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9 — New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023

FOX Sports: NFL

Jason Kelce announces he is back for another season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/onlnsFWBbo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 13, 2023

PFF

Jason Kelce isn’t going anywhere 😤 pic.twitter.com/F2Jid5G1ji — PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2023

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Howie's reaction to Jason Kelce giving him the news is fantastic 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/ka67RZPLw8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 13, 2023

Pat McAfee

Jason Kelce has announced that he's returning for another season.. HELL YEAH 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PFytzdSVm8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2023

Jason Kelce

This interview in Indy was too much fun. He got me loosened up with the tequila! https://t.co/XoZ0ekXKXg — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023

Bussin' With The Boys

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman ripping a shot of tequila with Jason Kelce when Kelce decided to return for his 13th season is awesome pic.twitter.com/R5iXKCczf2 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 13, 2023

Robert Griffin III

The @Eagles are primed for another Super Bowl run with Jason Kelce’s return pic.twitter.com/7KIV94HNqO — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2023

Ari Meirov

#Eagles C Jason Kelce is returning for another season. No retirement. Philly celebrates. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Josiah Johnson

Jason Kelce walking back into the Eagles locker room pic.twitter.com/HVBB4KtPba — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire