Twitter reacts to Jason Kelce returning to Eagles for 13th NFL season

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Eagles watched two key defenders agree to deal with Javon Hargrave (49ers) and T.J. Edwards (Bears) signing a lucrative deal to move on in the free agency process.

All was not lost on Monday at the start of the league’s legal tampering period, as Jason Kelce announced that he’d be returning for his 13th season in Philadelphia.

Social media reacts to everything, and the Kelce news was a big deal.

New Heights Podcast

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles GM and All-Pro center celebrated last week at the NFL scouting combine.

FOX Sports: NFL

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bussin' With The Boys

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ari Meirov

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories