Twitter reacts to Jason Kelce returning to Eagles for 13th NFL season
The Eagles watched two key defenders agree to deal with Javon Hargrave (49ers) and T.J. Edwards (Bears) signing a lucrative deal to move on in the free agency process.
All was not lost on Monday at the start of the league’s legal tampering period, as Jason Kelce announced that he’d be returning for his 13th season in Philadelphia.
Social media reacts to everything, and the Kelce news was a big deal.
New Heights Podcast
The Eagles GM and All-Pro center celebrated last week at the NFL scouting combine.
92%ers GET AS HYPED AS HOWIE! @JasonKelce is BACK with the @Eagles
Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9
— New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023
FOX Sports: NFL
Jason Kelce announces he is back for another season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/onlnsFWBbo
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 13, 2023
PFF
Jason Kelce isn’t going anywhere 😤 pic.twitter.com/F2Jid5G1ji
— PFF (@PFF) March 13, 2023
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Howie's reaction to Jason Kelce giving him the news is fantastic 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/ka67RZPLw8
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 13, 2023
Pat McAfee
Jason Kelce has announced that he's returning for another season.. HELL YEAH 👏#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/PFytzdSVm8
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 13, 2023
Jason Kelce
This interview in Indy was too much fun. He got me loosened up with the tequila! https://t.co/XoZ0ekXKXg
— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023
Bussin' With The Boys
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman ripping a shot of tequila with Jason Kelce when Kelce decided to return for his 13th season is awesome pic.twitter.com/R5iXKCczf2
— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 13, 2023
Robert Griffin III
The @Eagles are primed for another Super Bowl run with Jason Kelce’s return pic.twitter.com/7KIV94HNqO
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 13, 2023
Ari Meirov
#Eagles C Jason Kelce is returning for another season. No retirement. Philly celebrates.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023
Josiah Johnson
Jason Kelce walking back into the Eagles locker room pic.twitter.com/HVBB4KtPba
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 13, 2023