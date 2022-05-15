Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s injury TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36

Jan Blachowicz rebounded from losing the light heavyweight title against Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event, but it came in anticlimactic fashion.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) was awarded a third-round TKO win after Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) suffered a knee injury that forced the bout to be stopped. Nevertheless, the victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas gave him prominent positioning for a title shot at 205 pounds.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Blachowicz’s win over Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36.

