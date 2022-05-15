Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s injury TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36

Jan Blachowicz rebounded from losing the light heavyweight title against Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event, but it came in anticlimactic fashion.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) was awarded a third-round TKO win after Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) suffered a knee injury that forced the bout to be stopped. Nevertheless, the victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas gave him prominent positioning for a title shot at 205 pounds.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Blachowicz’s win over Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36.

It's time! Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic are walking to the octagon for the #UFCVegas54 main event. High stakes at 205 pounds. Play-by-play: https://t.co/r3kdNE3kfa pic.twitter.com/SYSnljHurV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2022

Glover Teixiera

Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 15, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Blachowicz may be 39, but he sure looks ready. #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022

Kevin Iole

Blachowicz cut by left eye — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 15, 2022

Cageside Press

Rakic is going to use right high kick or right hand with Jan compromised in his left eye. Front kick Rakic. Jan landing leg kicks tho! OH RAKIC MAY BE HURT! Right hand! #UFCVegas54 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) May 15, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Another low kick from Blachowicz. And he blitzes and clips Rakic and hurts him. Rakic shoves him away, back to range. Overhand from Rakic. Low kick checked. Body shot from Blachowicz. Rakic with the 1-2. Low kick from Blachowicz. #UFCVegas54 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 15, 2022

Kevin Iole

Rakic has a chin on him. He can take a great shot — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 15, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Jan fighting like he wants that belt back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Aaron Bronsteter

Exceptional first round. Very high level stuff here between Jan and Rakic. 10-9 Jan for me in the first. Close round. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 15, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

Great first round !!! Great fight !! Think Jan took that. Beautiful low kicks #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

ESPN MMA

Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 👀 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022

Alan Jouban

Rakic has a shin guard of swelling on that left leg! #UFCVegas54 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Blachowicz must have seen something on tape that has him believing he can land Lt. Hk. To body and rt. hd. to head. #UFCVegas54 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022

Sherdog

Not much I transpiring on the ground inside Jan’s guard. Rakic is landing scattered punches, but that’s about it #UFCVegas54 — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) May 15, 2022

Marcel Dorff

Jose Youngs

Woah. Rakic's knee just completely gave out #UFCVegas54 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 15, 2022

Alan Jouban

Damn I hate to see that. Hopefully it’s not too bad. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Seeing someone else blow their knee out 🤢 worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022

Derek Brunson

UFC

IT'S ALL OVER! Rakic falls to the ground with what looks like a knee injury 😱 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/BmTSX5DINN — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 15, 2022

Marc Raimondi

Oh yeah, that replay shows Rakic basically blew out his right knee planting. Yikes. Have to feel for the guy. Blachowicz was looking good before the injury, though. #UFCVegas54 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 15, 2022

MMA Junkie

Jimi Manuwa

Shit ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas54 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Major respect to Jan Blachowicz for not following up and giving Rakic any unnecessary punishment. He tells Rakic post-fight, "You'll be champion one day." #UFCVegas54 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 15, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Dislocated knee? Hate to see these injuries, hope he recovers. Great respect and sportsmanship by Blachowicz. #UFCVegas54 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022

Dan Tom

Also, mad respect to a Rakic for giving Blachowicz respect by both congratulating him and standing there for the official announcement, despite only having one good leg (as not everyone gave that respect tonight). Appreciate both these guys. #UFCVegas54 — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 15, 2022

Anthony Smith

Looks like Im going to upset a couple guys pretty soon 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 15, 2022

MMA Junkie

UFC on ESPN 36 results: Jan Blachowicz gets TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic when Rakic's knee buckles #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/C11ckfNDns — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2022

