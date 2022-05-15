Twitter reacts to Jan Blachowicz’s injury TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36
Jan Blachowicz rebounded from losing the light heavyweight title against Aleksandar Rakic in the UFC on ESPN 36 main event, but it came in anticlimactic fashion.
Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) was awarded a third-round TKO win after Rakic (14-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) suffered a knee injury that forced the bout to be stopped. Nevertheless, the victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas gave him prominent positioning for a title shot at 205 pounds.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Blachowicz’s win over Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36.
MMA Junkie
It's time! Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic are walking to the octagon for the #UFCVegas54 main event. High stakes at 205 pounds.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/r3kdNE3kfa
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Jan Błachowicz +185
Aleksandar Rakić -215@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @ESPN | #UFCVegas54
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) May 15, 2022
UFC
'The Rocket' looking for his 3️⃣rd win in a row! 👊 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/OPZmuprhC3
— UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022
UFC
Another showing of the Legendary Polish Power! 💪 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/KXs1oWscfe
— UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022
UFC
25 minutes… OR LESS! #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/eaML47B5Qy
— UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022
Glover Teixiera
Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back
— glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 15, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Blachowicz may be 39, but he sure looks ready. #UFC
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022
Kevin Iole
Blachowicz cut by left eye
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 15, 2022
Cageside Press
Rakic is going to use right high kick or right hand with Jan compromised in his left eye. Front kick Rakic. Jan landing leg kicks tho! OH RAKIC MAY BE HURT! Right hand! #UFCVegas54
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) May 15, 2022
Bloody Elbow
Another low kick from Blachowicz. And he blitzes and clips Rakic and hurts him. Rakic shoves him away, back to range. Overhand from Rakic. Low kick checked. Body shot from Blachowicz. Rakic with the 1-2. Low kick from Blachowicz. #UFCVegas54
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) May 15, 2022
Kevin Iole
Rakic has a chin on him. He can take a great shot
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 15, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Jan fighting like he wants that belt back
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
Exceptional first round. Very high level stuff here between Jan and Rakic.
10-9 Jan for me in the first. Close round.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 15, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Great first round !!! Great fight !! Think Jan took that. Beautiful low kicks #UFCVegas54
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
ESPN MMA
Blachowicz with a cut under his eye after round 1 👀 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/zF5jxh8s8H
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 15, 2022
Alan Jouban
Rakic has a shin guard of swelling on that left leg! #UFCVegas54
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Blachowicz must have seen something on tape that has him believing he can land Lt. Hk. To body and rt. hd. to head. #UFCVegas54
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022
Sherdog
Not much I transpiring on the ground inside Jan’s guard. Rakic is landing scattered punches, but that’s about it #UFCVegas54
— Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) May 15, 2022
Marcel Dorff

Jose Youngs
Woah. Rakic's knee just completely gave out #UFCVegas54
— José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 15, 2022
Alan Jouban
Damn I hate to see that. Hopefully it’s not too bad.
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 15, 2022
Casey O'Neill
Seeing someone else blow their knee out 🤢 worst thing honestly #UFCVegas54
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 15, 2022
Derek Brunson
Ouch ! #UFCVegas54
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 15, 2022
UFC
IT'S ALL OVER!
Rakic falls to the ground with what looks like a knee injury 😱 #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/BmTSX5DINN
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 15, 2022
Marc Raimondi
Oh yeah, that replay shows Rakic basically blew out his right knee planting. Yikes. Have to feel for the guy. Blachowicz was looking good before the injury, though. #UFCVegas54
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 15, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas54 results: @JanBlachowicz def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO (knee injury) – Round 3, 1:11
Full results: https://t.co/ucfljAZ9xf pic.twitter.com/BXsFAjklVC
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
Shit ending to a great fight. #UFCVegas54
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 15, 2022
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Major respect to Jan Blachowicz for not following up and giving Rakic any unnecessary punishment. He tells Rakic post-fight, "You'll be champion one day." #UFCVegas54
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 15, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Dislocated knee? Hate to see these injuries, hope he recovers. Great respect and sportsmanship by Blachowicz. #UFCVegas54
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 15, 2022
Dan Tom
Also, mad respect to a Rakic for giving Blachowicz respect by both congratulating him and standing there for the official announcement, despite only having one good leg (as not everyone gave that respect tonight). Appreciate both these guys. #UFCVegas54
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 15, 2022
Anthony Smith
Looks like Im going to upset a couple guys pretty soon 🤷🏽♂️
— Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) May 15, 2022
MMA Junkie
UFC on ESPN 36 results: Jan Blachowicz gets TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic when Rakic's knee buckles #UFCVegas54 https://t.co/C11ckfNDns
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 15, 2022
