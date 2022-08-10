Twitter reacts to Jameson Williams’ number change to Matthew Stafford’s old No. 9

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Max Gerber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jameson Williams
    Jameson Williams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has changed his jersey number from 18 to 9, and many fans and media members have responded to the news in different ways on Twitter.

A jersey number change wouldn’t usually make for much discussion, but it seemed like the number 9 would have been taken out of circulation for the Detroit Lions. The number was worn throughout Matthew Stafford’s time as a Lion and many would have guessed it would have been retired after he was traded to the Rams.

Other than one practice squad player in 2021 who had to wear the number due to a lack of available numbers, 9 has not been given out to anyone since Stafford was traded. With Williams now donning the number for Detroit, many have given their reactions online.

 

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

Recommended Stories