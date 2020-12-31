Twitter reacts to James Wiseman’s block and dunk in transition sequence vs. Pistons

The combination of Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a win against the Detroit Pistons in the final stop of a four-game road trip.

With Curry scoring 31 and Wiggins adding 27 points, rookie James Wiseman was quiet in Golden State’s 116-106 win against the Pistons.

After scoring 18 and 19 points in the first two games of his career, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick tallied six points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field with six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 22 minutes against Detroit.

Although Wiseman didn’t fill the box score against the Pistons, the Memphis product added an exciting play to his first season highlight reel.

With 6:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wiseman declined Mason Plumlee with a block. Following the rejection, the 19-year-old seized the basketball and proceeded down the court in fastbreak fashion.

Wiseman finished his run to the bucket with a powerful one-handed slam. Along with his block and dunk, Wiseman displayed smooth handles in the open court and a crafty euro step in the lane.

After Wiseman’s “Giannis play,” social media blew up with messages about the Golden State young big man. Here are some of the top reactions to Wiseman’s dunk on Twitter.

“Elite” was a word thrown around quite a bit.

This James Wiseman sequence is so, so elite. Dude is a teenager. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/7FNevEZMbc — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 30, 2020

JAMES WISEMAN IS ELITE pic.twitter.com/LLUvEYdXCl — Chris Montano (@gswchris) December 30, 2020

The Warriors official Twitter shared another angle of Wiseman’s dunk featuring his euro step.

Here are more reactions from Twitter after Wiseman’s coast-to-coast run.

WISEMAN WITH THE BLOCK AND SLAM 😤 pic.twitter.com/6ZSoxAHBJX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 30, 2020

Wiseman is a menace. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/INHQZifTd1 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 30, 2020

He picked up his dribble just inside the 3-point line and was dunking two steps later https://t.co/xpNCtMHc9t — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 30, 2020

Someone pinch me https://t.co/i89Mr0n8bx — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 30, 2020

Wiseman!!!!!!!!!! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) December 30, 2020

OH MY GIANNIS WISEMAN — Andy Liu (@AndyKHLiu) December 30, 2020

JAMES WISEMAN MY GOODNESS — matt ashlock (@themattashlock) December 30, 2020

Holy James Wiseman 👀 — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) December 30, 2020

aye man, wiseman. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 30, 2020

After opening the season on the road, Wiseman is slated to make his debut in the Bay Area at Chase Center on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

