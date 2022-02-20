Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s brutal KO of Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201

In this article:

Jamahal Hill secured his first main event win on Saturday when he beat Johnny Walker at UFC Fight Night 201.

Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) added to his near-perfect record with a first-round knockout victory over Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) in the matchup of ranked UFC light heavyweights, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Hill’s victory over Walker at UFC Fight Night 201

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN!?? 😱😱 JAMAHAL HILL STUNS JOHNNY WALKER!! #UFCVegas48 pic.twitter.com/xmusGS7N3f — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) February 20, 2022

OMG WHAT A KNOCKOUT BY JAMAHAL HILL! OMG! — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 20, 2022

Jamahal Hill just did the violence to Johnny Walker. Goodness. What a KO. #UFCVegas48 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) February 20, 2022

OMG Sweet dreams!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022

Jamahal Hill is a SNIPER — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 20, 2022

OMG!Hill just put him in a coffin!! #UFCVegas48 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 20, 2022

Wooooooooooow @JamahalH is gonna be a champion he got power power — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

Oh My God…. Mr. Hill 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @ufc — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 20, 2022

Wowww what a ko by Hill #UFCVegas48 defo unexpected — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 20, 2022

Johnny Walker left the octagon under his own power after suffering a vicious KO at the hands of Jamahal Hill in the #UFCVegas48 main event. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RCATUoUs0b — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 20, 2022

