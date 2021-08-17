Twitter reacts to Jalen Reagor’s amazing one-handed catch over Patriots CB Michael Jackson

After a slow start to training camp, Jalen Reagor is starting to heat up and the second-year wide receiver shut Twitter down on Tuesday after footage started to leak of an incredible one-handed catch over Patriots cornerback Michael Jackson Sr.

After about 45 minutes of waiting, the Eagles released the actual catch and social media exploded.

Here are some of the top reactions.

Here is the Jalen Reagor one-handed catch in the end zone in Tuesday’s #Eagles camp practice with the #Patriots. @jalenreagor has the best catch in camp. pic.twitter.com/HYQfiKK9RZ — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 17, 2021

Good Lord, no filming during 1-on-1’s, but the Eagles’ account will be posting a video of the catch that Jalen Reagor just made. Skied for a high ball in the back of the end zone, snagged it with one hand. Best catch of camp. Better than his previous one a week or 2 ago. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 17, 2021

#Eagles WR Jalen Reagor made an incredible leaping one-handed grab over a #Patriots defender at practice today. Stayed in bounds. Showed off his hops. This is impressive. (video via Reagor's snapchat, @Don_D007)pic.twitter.com/0xLpZGEkMY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2021

Incredible one-handed TD from Jalen Reagor today at practice

pic.twitter.com/GxDvHVv1wF — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 17, 2021

Here’s the official capture from the #Eagles of Jalen Reagor’s insane one-handed catch during 1-on-1’s today. https://t.co/TubVIe9W6a — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 17, 2021

What a ridiculous catch by #Eagles WR Jalen Reagor over #Patriots CB

Michael Jackson.pic.twitter.com/odUNviFElo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 17, 2021

Reagor has spent the summer working to overcome the slow start to his rookie season and he’s starting to display the athletic traits that had the Eagles salivating in 2020.

