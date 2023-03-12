Twitter reacts to Jalen Ramsey trade between Rams and Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade sending Jalen Ramsey to Miami in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. After the trade news broke, Twitter went nuts – with most fans and analysts being stunned by how little the Rams got in return for the All-Pro cornerback.

Considering the Rams gave up two first-round picks for Ramsey in 2019, they didn’t get much back for him this offseason. Though, the trade three years ago was worth it because he helped the Rams get to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the news of Ramsey heading to Miami.

I already thought Miami had a chance to be awesome on defense without Jalen Ramsey. That unit is going to win them a ton of games singlehandedly. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 12, 2023

Trade compensation for Ramsey seems about right given how much his contract is/will be with #Dolphins. Huge move for Miami obviously. Unless Dolphins trade back, they'll have four draft picks for second-straight year. They've officially followed the Rams f them picks philosophy. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 12, 2023

This does not seem like enough but I guess nobody beat the offer? https://t.co/RiTwASefi1 — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) March 12, 2023

Ramsey for that haul is a salary-cap dump — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) March 12, 2023

Legitimately one of the worst trades I've ever seen. Shameful really. Hunter Long is a 2021 3rd round pick that has one career catch. You get another 3rd rounder for a guy who is a top CB in the league and one you spent TWO first rounders on. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 12, 2023

😂 A 3rd — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) March 12, 2023

That’s it?! He has to be getting a new deal https://t.co/gGpHNQM6A6 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 12, 2023

Imagine going back a year and telling someone after the Super Bowl that the Rams were only going to get a third-round pick and a backup TE for a healthy Jalen Ramsey – league moves fast — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 12, 2023

And no, the Chargers couldn’t have done that deal for Jalen Ramsey. Pick and the player trade cost sure, but definitely not the cash acquisition cost. Ramsey clearly wanted to go to Miami too. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 12, 2023

Sheeeeeeeeeshhhhhh that’s aGREAT trade for the Dolphins https://t.co/XHDC9G71jl — Nate Geary (@NateGearySports) March 12, 2023

