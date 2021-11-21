Twitter reacts to Jalen Hurts breaking Saints defenders ankles on game sealing TD run

In this article:



Jalen Hurts is making statements each week as he continues to show Eagles brass that he can be the franchise quarterback.

On Sunday in a blowout win over the Saints, Hurts scored 3 rushing touchdowns, dominating the New Orleans defense with 69-yards rushing.

The final touchdown was the nail in the coffin, as Hurts shook Saints defensive end Carl Granderson on the way to a 24-yard touchdown run to put Philadelphia up 40-22.

Social media reacted and the results were marvelous.

USA Today

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts after his touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What an exclamation point from Jalen Hurts!

6ABC

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is ridiculous

ESPN

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts dominated the Saints again

PFF

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the new KING of PHILLY

Philly Pod

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hurts is Philthy

