Twitter reacts to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ NCAA Tournament fate versus Auburn

The brackets are out! It’s now official that Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

Excluding the 2019-20 season when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it marks four consecutive seasons that Iowa has found its way into March Madness.

The Hawkeyes’ (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) reward is a No. 8 seed and a date in the Midwest Region against ninth-seeded Auburn (20-12, 10-8 SEC) in Birmingham, Ala. The contest takes place Thursday night at 5:50 p.m. CT on TNT with Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

It’s a matchup of a pair of teams that enter after frustrating closes to the regular season and conference tournaments. Iowa lost its regular season finale versus Nebraska, 81-77, and then its opener in the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State, 73-69.

Meanwhile, Auburn comes stumbling in having lost nine of its last 13 games. That included an SEC Tournament exit against Arkansas, 76-73.

“The same way I feel about the draw every year. We’re going to play somebody really good,” Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said of the Hawkeyes’ matchup.

While the draw evokes similar feelings about the type of challenge it will present, it’s also always a reminder of great achievement for a program. That’s no different this year for a Hawkeyes squad that’s one of eight Big Ten teams that earned a trip to the Big Dance.

“It’s such a tremendous accomplishment. It’s so hard to get there, especially in our league. It’s so incredibly balanced and there’s, as you know, so many really good teams across the country in a number of Power Five conferences, a number of great teams in other leagues. So, just to see your name come up is something that I think everybody that plays college basketball hopes that that happens at some point. If it happens more than once, it’s even better. So, it’s time to go to work,” McCaffery said.

Naturally, there was plenty of reaction from Iowa fans and from college basketball fans in general to the assignment for the Hawkeyes.

Some were outraged that Iowa has to play Auburn so close to the Tigers’ home. Others actually like the draw for the Hawkeyes quite a bit. Here’s the best from Twitter on Iowa heading to Birmingham to face Auburn.

Birmingham bound

That Big Dance feeling!

.@iowahoops are headed back to the Big Dance! Congratulations to the Hawkeyes for receiving the #8 seed in the Midwest Region – Go Hawks 🐤 pic.twitter.com/tF8xLkK8ud — University of Iowa (@uiowa) March 12, 2023

Tip time alert!

🚨 TIP TIME ALERT 🚨 Iowa-Auburn will tipoff at 5:50 p.m. (CT) on Thursday and will be televised on TNT. The announce crew will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 12, 2023

Wait...in Birmingham?

Iowa has to play Auburn in Birmingham…. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 12, 2023

Look at the map

Iowa as the higher seed with a site in Des Moines, but play Auburn this far from its campus instead. pic.twitter.com/JMBQDhjT1N — Aaron Blau (@AaronBlau) March 12, 2023

Explain it to me

Someone needs to explain to me how Auburn as a 9 seed gets to play in Birmingham, yet Iowa and Iowa State don’t get to play in Des Moines. And Iowa has to play Auburn in Birmingham. No comprendo. — Jeff Johnson (@jeje66) March 12, 2023

Seriously, though?

How is Iowa playing in Birmingham as a better seed? I don’t understand — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) March 12, 2023

Bad beat

Iowa having to play Auburn in Birmingham is a bad beat. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) March 12, 2023

Peak March Iowa

Iowa getting a higher seed but playing 2 hours from the opponents home town as a neutral site is about as Iowa in March as you can speak into existence. — austin (@AustinJRoberts) March 12, 2023

Unearned geographic favors

Auburn, as a No. 9 seed, gets to start in Birmingham. Iona, as a 13, gets Albany. Unearned geographic favors. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 12, 2023

Nicole weighs in

That's a tough draw for Iowa (seeded higher in the 8-9 game) and Houston (as the region's No. 1 seed) to have Auburn in Birmingham. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 12, 2023

But Houston's not all bad

Not gonna complain about Iowa's draw. If Iowa can get past Auburn, I'd rather see Iowa play Houston than any of the other one seeds — Jon D. Miller (@jondmiller) March 12, 2023

Likes the draw

While Iowa has struggled to end the season I actually really like their draw. An Auburn team having a mediocre year and an injured Houston team to make a Sweet 16. As an 8 seed can’t ask for much more — I Love Iowa Basketball (@ILoveIowaBball) March 12, 2023

Maybe Tide fans will turn up?

I told Connor McCaffery that Auburn is about two hours from where they are playing. Connor responded by saying he hopes a lot of Alabama fans come out to Birmingham to cheer on the Hawkeyes. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) March 12, 2023

Consistent Fran

Fran has taken Iowa to the Tournament in 7 of the last 10 years (should be 8, but COVID). Hate him or not, he consistently gets us there. #FranForLife — Big Takes (@Maiers_luke) March 12, 2023

A confident Filip

Filip Rebraca says the team feels like they can beat anyone in the bracket — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) March 12, 2023

And they took that personally

Iowa C Filip Rebraca says he's feeling a little "angry" after the Big Ten Tournament loss, excited to turn the page vs. Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. "We've got to take it personally." — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) March 12, 2023

