Twitter reacts to insane Chiefs touchdown reversed by controversial penalty on Kadarius Toney

John Dillon
·5 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs nearly pulled off one of the most insane comebacks of the 2023 season before a penalty reversed a touchdown by wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The improbable play occurred late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce deep downfield on a crucial drive with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Kelce darted upfield and lateraled the ball to Toney, who was completely uncovered near the left boundary.

The wide receiver caught the pitch and scampered into the end zone, but an offensive offside infraction by Toney at the line of scrimmage caused the score to be reversed.

Kansas City was unable to recover from the five-yard penalty and eventually turned the ball over on downs to seal the victory for Buffalo.

Fans around the NFL took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the referee’s decision to enforce the rarely-called penalty in such a consequential situation.

Check out some of their top reactions to the controversial call below:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire