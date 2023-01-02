Twitter reacts to impressive first half for Penn State at the Rose Bowl

Andrew Harbaugh
3 min read

Penn State cornerback Kalen King made the first big play of the Rose Bowl by intercepting Utah quarterback Cam Rising.

Rising was attempting a fade route to his receiver outside the number and King read it perfectly and got the ball back for Penn State. The game’s first turnover allowed Penn State to get points on the board after Nick Singleton found the endzone following the interception.

Singleton also scored in impressive and unique fashion as Penn State rang the wing-t formation with quarterback Sean Clifford looking to the sideline to confirm the play call. Singleton extended his freshman touchdown record by scoring his 11th touchdown.

The best part of the first half is you can tell Sean Clifford plans on leaving it all on the Rose Bowl field. Clifford has been taking chances and delivering through the air to broaden the horizons of this Penn State offense.

Penn State has looked calm but aggressive through the first half and the Manny Diaz defense isn’t making things easy for Utah. the first half had social media buzzing and some fun takeaways can be found in it.

