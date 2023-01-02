Twitter reacts to impressive first half for Penn State at the Rose Bowl

Penn State cornerback Kalen King made the first big play of the Rose Bowl by intercepting Utah quarterback Cam Rising.

Rising was attempting a fade route to his receiver outside the number and King read it perfectly and got the ball back for Penn State. The game’s first turnover allowed Penn State to get points on the board after Nick Singleton found the endzone following the interception.

Singleton also scored in impressive and unique fashion as Penn State rang the wing-t formation with quarterback Sean Clifford looking to the sideline to confirm the play call. Singleton extended his freshman touchdown record by scoring his 11th touchdown.

The best part of the first half is you can tell Sean Clifford plans on leaving it all on the Rose Bowl field. Clifford has been taking chances and delivering through the air to broaden the horizons of this Penn State offense.

Penn State has looked calm but aggressive through the first half and the Manny Diaz defense isn’t making things easy for Utah. the first half had social media buzzing and some fun takeaways can be found in it.

Kyle Andrews, Centre Daily

Kalen King beat Devaughn Vele all of the way through this rep. Picks off Cam Rising with ease. #RoseBowlpic.twitter.com/MlrjmImwwB — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) January 2, 2023

Daniel Gallen, 247 Sports

Penn State turns Kalen King's interception into 7 points. that was an 11-play, 82-yard drive that featured a 28-yard pass from Clifford to Theo Johnson for its big play. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) January 2, 2023

Onward State

PICKED OFF! Kalen King intercepts Cam Rising to give Penn State the ball at its own 16-yard line. pic.twitter.com/vP1vVIs6Fr — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2023

Ben Allen, StateCollege.com

Kalen King ran that route better than the Utah receiver did. Penn State gets the first turnover of the game. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) January 2, 2023

Devin Jackson, Philadelphia Inquirer

#PSU DB Kalen King played the interception beautifully, running stride for stride, look and lean before making a terrific diving interception. Lots of talent in that DB room this year and King looks primed to take the mantle heading into next year. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 2, 2023

247 Sports

True freshman 5⭐️ RB Nick Singleton runs it in for his 11th rushing touchdown of the season 💪 Penn State strikes first in the Rose Bowl 🌹pic.twitter.com/0A62qApdyx — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 2, 2023

Daily Collegian

Nick Singleton has Penn State leading early in the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/WvuiUOMLZW — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) January 2, 2023

Daniel Gallen, 247 Sports

touchdown, Nick Singleton. he runs right out of the 'T' formation for a 5-yard score & Penn State is beating Utah in the Rose Bowl. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) January 2, 2023

Kyle Andrews, Centre Daily

Ben Allen, StateCollege.com

A Penn State tidbit I'm sure the broadcast will mention eventually if it has't already: Utah receiver Solomon Enis [No. 21] is the son of former Penn State running back Curtis Enis. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) January 2, 2023

Big Ten Network

Cliff out here dropping dimes 🎯 pic.twitter.com/kSuTOokWl4 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) January 2, 2023

Penn State Football Social

TINSLEY TIME. ⏰ TD Penn State pic.twitter.com/u5xHbB0Bs4 — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) January 2, 2023

Ben Allen, StateCollege.com

Sean Clifford with maybe a Top 5 play of his career right there. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) January 2, 2023

Nittany Lion Wire

Key play of the drive, Sean Clifford staying alive to find an open KeAndre Lambert-Smith pic.twitter.com/xuP6L3FiGK — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) January 2, 2023

Nittany Lion Wire

Penn state regains the lead with a quick strike from Sean Clifford to Mitchell Tinsley! pic.twitter.com/ha2e42PT8U — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) January 2, 2023

