Twitter reacts to Ihmir Smith-Marsette’s standout performance vs. Cardinals

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been an underrated asset for the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp and the preseason. He balled out against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, ending the game as Kansas City’s second-leading receiver in receiving yards to help lead the Chiefs to their first exhibition win of the 2023 season.

Smith-Marsette is a Super Bowl champion despite being an unheralded member of Kansas City’s 2022 roster and has turned heads with his abilities in the kick return game and as a consistent presence on offense. He recorded four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals and may have played himself into a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster with his outstanding effort on Saturday night.

Twitter reacted to his standout performance during the game and seemed excited to see his talent on full display against the Cardinals.

Check out the best reactions from social media below:

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is fulfilling the mission of making it hard for the team to cut you and make it easy for another team to pick you up. #ConsistentBehaviorOnTape — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 20, 2023

#Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette is 4-of-4 for 92 yards and a TD. Second-most receiving yards on the day for K.C. to Rashee Rice. He also had a 45-yard reception called back on a penalty. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 20, 2023

Another NFL team is going to reap the benefit of the Chiefs developing Ihmir Smith-Marsette. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 20, 2023

Excellent night for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Easy gas at 6-foot-1 and could be a sneaky rotational piece inside KC’s WR room. Former 5th-rounder of MIN (‘21). pic.twitter.com/vjzDlqya7S — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 20, 2023

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is flashing. Dude looks like he is a legit NFL WR. Not sure there’s room in KC but man, I wish there was. He also was heavily involved as a punt returner in camp. — Sterling Holmes (@HomestretchKC) August 20, 2023

Nice game here for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Dave Toub is a fan of his ability to return, but it's impossible to find a roster spot for him — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 20, 2023

Real talk: if the Chiefs went into this season with a WR room of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Cornell Powell, Kekoa Crawford, Nikko Remigio, and Ty Fryfogle, they'd still be a top-3 scoring offense, win 12 games and the West, and host the AFC Championship. At worst. — Taylor Witt 🇺🇦 (@Taylor_Witt) August 20, 2023

Justin Watson gotta go, sorry maaan….we need to keep Smith Marsette — ‎دَاوُوْد (@ChiefDawud) August 20, 2023

Smith-Marsette will look great in a commanders jersey lol. Dude is balling tonight — Austin Gilkey (@GilkeySilky) August 20, 2023

Smith-Marsette is a likely cut but he's doing everything he can to win a job. — Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@KSeaboldt) August 20, 2023

Smith-Marsette getting sign by another team as soon as he’s cut — Chiefs Insight (@Chiefsinsight) August 20, 2023

Smith Marsette will be on an NFL roster even if it’s not with the chiefs. — KRiSTiN ❤️💛🏈💙💛 (@KCkristin_d) August 20, 2023

I've been a fan of Smith-Marsette since he's was with Iowa. The Chiefs WR is too stacked for him to make this roster but another team is going to get a gem fr. — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) August 20, 2023

