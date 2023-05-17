Twitter reacts to the idea of UNC leaving the ACC

Richard Adkins
·4 min read
The idea of the North Carolina Tar Heels leaving the Atlantic Coastal Conference emerged again, with UNC being one of the seven schools engaged in talks to get out of a contract.

To no surprise, this caused quite the reaction from North Carolina, ACC, and out-of-conference fans as they discussed where the best fit would be. 247 Sports even came out with its list of best fits, putting UNC in the Big Ten if they were to leave the ACC.

The ACC was formed in 1953, with UNC being one of the first seven universities to help create the conference. Since then, North Carolina has been a pivotal program for the conference’s success, using their popularity to bring eyes to the ACC.

Fans discussed what the move could mean to the ACC’s overall look and the rivalries’ impact. At the same time, others looked at the move as a way of putting UNC on a bigger stage for a broader audience.

Let us look at how Twitter reacted to the Tar Heels, possibly changing conferences.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire