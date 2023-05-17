Twitter reacts to the idea of UNC leaving the ACC

The idea of the North Carolina Tar Heels leaving the Atlantic Coastal Conference emerged again, with UNC being one of the seven schools engaged in talks to get out of a contract.

To no surprise, this caused quite the reaction from North Carolina, ACC, and out-of-conference fans as they discussed where the best fit would be. 247 Sports even came out with its list of best fits, putting UNC in the Big Ten if they were to leave the ACC.

The ACC was formed in 1953, with UNC being one of the first seven universities to help create the conference. Since then, North Carolina has been a pivotal program for the conference’s success, using their popularity to bring eyes to the ACC.

Fans discussed what the move could mean to the ACC’s overall look and the rivalries’ impact. At the same time, others looked at the move as a way of putting UNC on a bigger stage for a broader audience.

Let us look at how Twitter reacted to the Tar Heels, possibly changing conferences.

Been lots of conference realignment talk lately, with UNC’s status naturally being at the forefront of the conversation. I am of the opinion that the ACC is one of the best conferences in America, and being the crown jewel of said conference, UNC should try and keep it that way. — UNC Barstool (@UNCBarstool) May 17, 2023

I don’t want a conference where UNC and Duke aren’t in it together https://t.co/eEN4jeCoiy — Mr. L (@ManMythDaLegend) May 17, 2023

Moving conferences for money = bad for college basketball — Unc Zone (@ZoneUnc) May 16, 2023

Clemson, FSU, Miami, UNC, NC State, Virginia & Virginia Tech who have been meeting for months assessing the ACC’s GOR, have now openly expressed interest in disbanding the ACC as a way out. 8 votes would be required to fold the conference. — Justin Cohen (@BadBoyOfScoops) May 15, 2023

This made me chuckle. I, for one, would be bummed if UNC and Wake are ever in separate conferences. I still haven’t gotten Maryland no longer being in the ACC. https://t.co/MjcHy6YwWO — Andrew Forrest (@Andrew_Forrest1) May 16, 2023

The best that NC State, Virginia, VaTech can do is the ACC. They won’t get invited to the Big Ten or SEC and a move to the Big 12 would be lateral, at best. So why would they help UNC, FSU, Miami and Clemson leave? Those four can actually upgrade significantly. — Logan Carney (@Media_Carnival) May 16, 2023

If UNC leaves the ACC, Duke has to go too. UNC and Duke is way too important a rivalry to be lost to conference realignment. Whether it’s the SEC or the B1G, Duke and Carolina might be a package deal. NC State can stay tho. 😆 — Veezy World Peace 🌎 (@NotoriousVIC007) May 16, 2023

I know football is king and they would probably just schedule the basketball game out of conference anyways but it’s wild UNC is one of these schools try to break up the ACC and Duke is not. You would think both those schools of prioritize keeping that ravelry. — Ethan Moses (@mynamesmoses) May 15, 2023

When the ACC ultimately goes belly-up, I hope the SEC takes UNC and Virginia. No lifelines for FSU or Miami. Although ironically, neither would ever sniff a national title again in the SEC. But still, let them wallow in inferior conference land for eternity. — Jaws (@Jaws960608) May 16, 2023

Manifesting @DukeMBB and @UNC_Basketball joining the greatest basketball conference on the planet now 👀 — Mason Schartz (@MSchartz32) May 16, 2023

Big 10 should grab Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal and SMU right now. When the ACC blows up, grab UNC, Duke, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame. You then have a 24 team conference that nobody can compete with. — Great State of Ohio 🇺🇸 (@greatstateOHIO) May 17, 2023

Virginia heading to the secret meeting of the Magnificent Seven https://t.co/UBQRzGjxmq pic.twitter.com/tOgyvxCeZx — Matt (@MattBerry05) May 15, 2023

waiting for pitt, syracuse, and lousiville at the gates of the Big 12 https://t.co/QGpVfrGDzI pic.twitter.com/gw2RG2oV2B — Wes Uhler (@WesleyUhler) May 15, 2023

NC State doesn't feel like a fit for the Big Ten or the SEC, so we're officially kicking off the NC State ➡️ Pac-12 rumor now. https://t.co/4KAVnelSf1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 15, 2023

