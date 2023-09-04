Twitter reacts to huge night from former Michigan State football WR Keon Coleman in Florida State win over LSU

Andrew Brewster
·3 min read

Michigan State football fans may have had some conflicted feelings on Sunday night, because former Spartan receiver Keon Coleman just made a name for himself for new team, No. 8 Florida State, in their huge blowout win over No. 5 LSU.

Coleman finished with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns on the night as he helped the Seminoles beat LSU 45 to 24.

Twitter reacted to Coleman’s star-making night in a big way, and you can see the best reactions below.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire