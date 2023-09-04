Twitter reacts to huge night from former Michigan State football WR Keon Coleman in Florida State win over LSU

Michigan State football fans may have had some conflicted feelings on Sunday night, because former Spartan receiver Keon Coleman just made a name for himself for new team, No. 8 Florida State, in their huge blowout win over No. 5 LSU.

Coleman finished with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns on the night as he helped the Seminoles beat LSU 45 to 24.

Twitter reacted to Coleman’s star-making night in a big way, and you can see the best reactions below.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Keon Coleman is very special !!! — wop (@ajhoggard3) September 4, 2023

I mean, yeah. He 100 percent made the right call leaving https://t.co/NYMvoX4Urw — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 4, 2023

For as long as I’ve known the name, Keon Coleman has bet on himself like no other. It’s been truly a unique ride to follow him Tonight it’s paying off before our eyes. A truly fascinating career arc this kid is having — ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ (@Seouljaa) September 4, 2023

when I remember where Keon Coleman came from pic.twitter.com/ltIEK3zjYG — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 4, 2023

Florida State WR Keon Coleman has 2TD’s tonight against LSU, but did you know he was once a highly-touted basketball recruit? 👀 • In HS, he was 4⭐️ football prospect with several high-major B-Ball offers (with the intention of playing both sports in college) • July 4, 2020:… pic.twitter.com/GZbGoLHPCJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman…three touchdowns in his debut for the Seminoles. Now you see why he's been projected as a 1st Rounder even before he played at FSU — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 4, 2023

LSU could have closed on Keon Coleman 2 times. And he’s cooking em now — JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) September 4, 2023

KEON COLEMAN is having a NIGHT. #Noles

Photos for USATSI. pic.twitter.com/WjgivHQ9nC — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman is HIM — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman = Anquan Bolden vibes pic.twitter.com/RDIxV7HLEe — Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@karlos_sr) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman has some STRONG hands! pic.twitter.com/FYZU38dsiS — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 4, 2023

Me watching Keon Coleman make that spectacular TD catch because he would have been Michigan State’s top offensive weapon this season had he not transferred. pic.twitter.com/fI5bCc92NH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman with one of the best debuts in FSU football history? Has to be up there with Jameis. 122 receiving yards, three touchdowns against the No. 5 team in the country. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) September 4, 2023

Michigan state fans watching Keon Coleman right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/8YBVQW3T0G — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) September 4, 2023

So, Michigan State had Jayden Reed AND Keon Coleman at wide receiver last year? — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman's third TD of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9c809EX1lM — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2023

Keon Coleman showing why young athletes should play multiple sports From the body positioning to the high-point ability, his contested grabs scream basketball background https://t.co/JFILI6Vphp — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire