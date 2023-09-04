Twitter reacts to huge night from former Michigan State football WR Keon Coleman in Florida State win over LSU
Michigan State football fans may have had some conflicted feelings on Sunday night, because former Spartan receiver Keon Coleman just made a name for himself for new team, No. 8 Florida State, in their huge blowout win over No. 5 LSU.
Coleman finished with nine receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns on the night as he helped the Seminoles beat LSU 45 to 24.
Twitter reacted to Coleman’s star-making night in a big way, and you can see the best reactions below.
Turn me up!! 🔥 @keoncoleman6
— j.reed1💂🏾 (@JaydenReed5) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman is very special !!!
— wop (@ajhoggard3) September 4, 2023
I mean, yeah. He 100 percent made the right call leaving https://t.co/NYMvoX4Urw
— Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) September 4, 2023
For as long as I’ve known the name, Keon Coleman has bet on himself like no other. It’s been truly a unique ride to follow him
Tonight it’s paying off before our eyes. A truly fascinating career arc this kid is having
— ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ (@Seouljaa) September 4, 2023
when I remember where Keon Coleman came from pic.twitter.com/ltIEK3zjYG
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) September 4, 2023
Florida State WR Keon Coleman has 2TD’s tonight against LSU, but did you know he was once a highly-touted basketball recruit? 👀
• In HS, he was 4⭐️ football prospect with several high-major B-Ball offers (with the intention of playing both sports in college)
• July 4, 2020:… pic.twitter.com/GZbGoLHPCJ
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 4, 2023
Three touchdowns for Keon Coleman (pictured driving the ball on Los Angeles Clipper, Moussa Diabate.) pic.twitter.com/CvVNB6VUcP
— Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman…three touchdowns in his debut for the Seminoles.
Now you see why he's been projected as a 1st Rounder even before he played at FSU
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 4, 2023
LSU could have closed on Keon Coleman 2 times. And he’s cooking em now
— JerBear (@JD_Jerbear) September 4, 2023
KEON COLEMAN is having a NIGHT. #Noles
Photos for USATSI. pic.twitter.com/WjgivHQ9nC
— Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman is HIM
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman = Anquan Bolden vibes pic.twitter.com/RDIxV7HLEe
— Karlos Williams Sr. (Coach Los) (@karlos_sr) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman has some STRONG hands! pic.twitter.com/FYZU38dsiS
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 4, 2023
Me watching Keon Coleman make that spectacular TD catch because he would have been Michigan State’s top offensive weapon this season had he not transferred. pic.twitter.com/fI5bCc92NH
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman with one of the best debuts in FSU football history?
Has to be up there with Jameis. 122 receiving yards, three touchdowns against the No. 5 team in the country.
— Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) September 4, 2023
Michigan state fans watching Keon Coleman right now 😭 pic.twitter.com/8YBVQW3T0G
— THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) September 4, 2023
So, Michigan State had Jayden Reed AND Keon Coleman at wide receiver last year?
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman's third TD of the night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9c809EX1lM
— ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2023
Keon Coleman showing why young athletes should play multiple sports
From the body positioning to the high-point ability, his contested grabs scream basketball background https://t.co/JFILI6Vphp
— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) September 4, 2023