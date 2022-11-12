Twitter reacts: Hogs fans, coach thrilled after impressive win over Fordham

Arkansas’ 74-48 win over Fordham on Friday night was exactly the kind of game Razorbacks’ faithful wanted to see.

It was just the second game of the season, but Arkansas looked miles better in Game No. 2 than they did in Monday night’s season-opener against North Dakota State. Coach Eric Musselman’s demeanor post-game proved it.

The Hogs scored 30 points of 30 Fordham turnovers and dominated every facet of the game, save one. Even the one problem area is an area Musselman had said might be Arkansas’ weakness this season: shooting the 3.

Still, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black showed ability with the ball for a pair of freshmen. Makhi Mitchell looked like a legitimate SEC big man. Ricky Council proved he can dish the ball and score it, too. Just about all the way around, Arkansas received what it needed for a mid-November game against a nonconference opponent.

Fans were happy. Check out the best tweets from the game and after it below.

Ricky Council's dunk was nasty

Ricky Council is so fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/8oSXDdWjgg — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 12, 2022

Ricky Council as Mason Jones?

Ricky council giving huge Mason Jones vibes👀 — Old Row Arkansas🐗 (@OldRowArkansas_) November 12, 2022

If Jalen Graham joins Arkansas' rotation, watch out

Eric Musselman, unprompted, gave Jalen Graham a shoutout for his game tonight – 8 points. Added that Graham this week has worked much harder than previous weeks. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) November 12, 2022

Arkansas' transfers scored 39 points

Eric Musselman. The Importer. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 12, 2022

Musselman calls Jordan Walsh a "violent" defender

Is that Jaylin Williams? Nope, it's just Jordan Walsh sliding down to help in transition and drawing a charge. This team is going to make a living forcing turnovers, and this will be a nice skill if it becomes a pattern. pic.twitter.com/AWb2BJtsZD — Razorbackers (@RazorbackersFS) November 12, 2022

Imagine how good Arkansas should be in February

I know it was against Fordham, but the Razorbacks looked close to midseason form already for most of the game. That defense was nasty! #WPS https://t.co/DUVyalvuk2 — Surly Gabe (@SurlyGabe) November 12, 2022

Arkansas does have on serious offensive flaw, though

As I discussed earlier, here's an example of Fordham packing it in. Ultimately Walsh (and several other Razorbacks) will need to start hitting some of these looks to keep defenses honest. pic.twitter.com/0Ha8LdymmH — Razorbackers (@RazorbackersFS) November 12, 2022

Trevon Brazile off the bench is scary

“He’s probably playing more minutes of the bench than he would starting.” -Muss on Trevon Brazile — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) November 12, 2022

