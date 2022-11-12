Twitter reacts: Hogs fans, coach thrilled after impressive win over Fordham

E. Wayne Bolin
Arkansas’ 74-48 win over Fordham on Friday night was exactly the kind of game Razorbacks’ faithful wanted to see.

It was just the second game of the season, but Arkansas looked miles better in Game No. 2 than they did in Monday night’s season-opener against North Dakota State. Coach Eric Musselman’s demeanor post-game proved it.

The Hogs scored 30 points of 30 Fordham turnovers and dominated every facet of the game, save one. Even the one problem area is an area Musselman had said might be Arkansas’ weakness this season: shooting the 3.

Still, Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black showed ability with the ball for a pair of freshmen. Makhi Mitchell looked like a legitimate SEC big man. Ricky Council proved he can dish the ball and score it, too. Just about all the way around, Arkansas received what it needed for a mid-November game against a nonconference opponent.

Fans were happy. Check out the best tweets from the game and after it below.

Ricky Council's dunk was nasty

Ricky Council as Mason Jones?

If Jalen Graham joins Arkansas' rotation, watch out

Arkansas' transfers scored 39 points

Musselman calls Jordan Walsh a "violent" defender

Imagine how good Arkansas should be in February

Arkansas does have on serious offensive flaw, though

Trevon Brazile off the bench is scary

