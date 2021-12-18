Twitter reacts to history from Bailey Zappe

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl with a chance at breaking the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season mark for touchdown passes, set in 2019 by Joe Burrow when he led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship.

With this touchdown strike in the second half, Zappe topped the record of 60 touchdown passes throw by Burrow in that season:

6️⃣1️⃣ Congratulations to @WKUFootball quarterback Bailey Zappe on setting the #CollegeFootball single season passing touchdown record…pic.twitter.com/c0m9Iq2CCg — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) December 18, 2021

It was not the only record Zappe set in the game, as he also topped the single-season passing yardage mark. Football Twitter was quick with the reactions. Here are some of the best.

Bailey Zappe touchdown passes this season: 61 Army touchdowns passes since 2011: 61 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 18, 2021

History made. Again. 👑 There’s @baileyzappe04’s 61st passing touchdown of the season, the new all-time record. pic.twitter.com/QuCia9Z89M — RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (@BocaBowl) December 18, 2021

HISTORY FOR BAILEY ZAPPE! The Western Kentucky QB now holds the FBS record for touchdown passes in a single season 👏 @WKUFootball pic.twitter.com/l29fcTAIj4 — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2021

Bow to Bailey Zappe — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 18, 2021

Bailey Zappe setting the all-time passing TD and yardage records is definitely one of the greatest moments in the history of the RoofClaim Dot Com Boca Raton Bowl. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 18, 2021

Bailey Zappe breaks Joe Burrow's single-season TD record. Not bad for a kid from Victoria, TX, who started his college career at Houston Baptist. https://t.co/SpKQBAK5ma — Josh Hays (@joshhayshere) December 18, 2021

Me after watching Bailey Zappe become the best QB of all time in College Football #rolltops #wku pic.twitter.com/2byJro0YmE — Cody Phillips (@CodeRed1228) December 18, 2021

It wasn’t very college football for the TD’s in a season record to be held by an LSU QB. Now a guy name Bailey Zappe at WKU. That’s college football 😂 https://t.co/emQNk4Dg6k — Alex Chinery (@byalexchinery) December 18, 2021

Bailey Zappe and Jerreth Sterns are the two best players in college football. It’s that simple. Numbers do not lie. #WeAreWKU #TOPS — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) December 18, 2021

Bailey Zappe vs Chase Brice today in the Boca Raton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XUjRtS24DG — BULLFRAWDS and FAILCLOWNS (@TheDawgzilla) December 18, 2021

App State hadn’t allowed a 300-yard passer since the 2019 Sun Belt title game. Zappe is at 418/6 in the third quarter — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 18, 2021

Bailey Zappe set 2 FBS records today and is drunk with power. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 18, 2021

