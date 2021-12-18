Twitter reacts to history from Bailey Zappe
Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl with a chance at breaking the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season mark for touchdown passes, set in 2019 by Joe Burrow when he led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship.
With this touchdown strike in the second half, Zappe topped the record of 60 touchdown passes throw by Burrow in that season:
6️⃣1️⃣
Congratulations to @WKUFootball quarterback Bailey Zappe on setting the #CollegeFootball single season passing touchdown record…pic.twitter.com/c0m9Iq2CCg
— PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) December 18, 2021
It was not the only record Zappe set in the game, as he also topped the single-season passing yardage mark. Football Twitter was quick with the reactions. Here are some of the best.
Bailey Zappe touchdown passes this season: 61
Army touchdowns passes since 2011: 61
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 18, 2021
History made. Again. 👑
There’s @baileyzappe04’s 61st passing touchdown of the season, the new all-time record. pic.twitter.com/QuCia9Z89M
— RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (@BocaBowl) December 18, 2021
HISTORY FOR BAILEY ZAPPE!
The Western Kentucky QB now holds the FBS record for touchdown passes in a single season 👏 @WKUFootball pic.twitter.com/l29fcTAIj4
— ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2021
Bow to Bailey Zappe
— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) December 18, 2021
Bailey Zappe setting the all-time passing TD and yardage records is definitely one of the greatest moments in the history of the RoofClaim Dot Com Boca Raton Bowl.
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 18, 2021
Bailey Zappe breaks Joe Burrow's single-season TD record. Not bad for a kid from Victoria, TX, who started his college career at Houston Baptist. https://t.co/SpKQBAK5ma
— Josh Hays (@joshhayshere) December 18, 2021
Me after watching Bailey Zappe become the best QB of all time in College Football #rolltops #wku pic.twitter.com/2byJro0YmE
— Cody Phillips (@CodeRed1228) December 18, 2021
It wasn’t very college football for the TD’s in a season record to be held by an LSU QB.
Now a guy name Bailey Zappe at WKU. That’s college football 😂 https://t.co/emQNk4Dg6k
— Alex Chinery (@byalexchinery) December 18, 2021
Bailey Zappe and Jerreth Sterns are the two best players in college football. It’s that simple. Numbers do not lie. #WeAreWKU #TOPS
— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) December 18, 2021
Bailey Zappe vs Chase Brice today in the Boca Raton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/XUjRtS24DG
— BULLFRAWDS and FAILCLOWNS (@TheDawgzilla) December 18, 2021
App State hadn’t allowed a 300-yard passer since the 2019 Sun Belt title game. Zappe is at 418/6 in the third quarter
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 18, 2021
Bailey Zappe set 2 FBS records today and is drunk with power.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 18, 2021
