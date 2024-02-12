Twitter reacts to Harrison Butker’s record-setting field goal in Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs cut the San Francisco 49ers’ lead to four points on a record-setting field goal by kicker Harrison Butker in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 57-yard make eclipsed the record set earlier in the game by 49ers kicker Jake Moody, whose aim was true from 55 yards to set the initial record.

Check out Butker’s record-setting field goal here, and notice how the ball perfectly split the uprights with room to spare:

Harrison Butker sets a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard FG, previously set by Jake Moody earlier this game. 🙌 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/dClcEDViWl pic.twitter.com/lRnIDUEOS5 — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Butker has been among the league’s most accurate kickers this season and added to his exceptional résumé with this outstanding score.

Fans reacted to the unbelievable kick on Twitter, giving Butker credit for his amazing accuracy and pointing out that the ball was nearly tipped by San Francisco’s defensive line.

The three points scored on this play may prove to be crucial to Kansas City’s hopes of making a second-half comeback.

Check out Twitter’s top reactions to the record-setting field goal:

Big time from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket https://t.co/0ZZkK85dOC — Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) February 12, 2024

Why did Andy Reid not go for it tho https://t.co/zSSTuroJd6 — Tex Western ⚛︎🏈🥌🥃 (@TexWestern) February 12, 2024

Worst thing the 49ers can do is let the Chiefs and Mahomes hang around https://t.co/CjY7ZQoavm — Joe McLean (@joemclean97) February 12, 2024

We have a new longest field goal in Super Bowl history from Harrison Butker https://t.co/9wmFcTKCmp — Mike (@MIKE_BROWNS_UK) February 12, 2024

imagine holding the record for like 45 minutes https://t.co/0IuFWf6vbF — Ben T. Grieco (@BenGriecoSports) February 12, 2024

Did anyone have break the Super Bowl FG record twice in one game on their list of predictions? https://t.co/t8g0LSydRN — Kevin L. Smith (@KevLSmittie) February 12, 2024

My Moody 1 FG + Butker 2 FG parlay hits! https://t.co/SoUKGJGnuH — Funky Cold Luda (Taylor’s Version) (@lcm1986) February 12, 2024

they going band for band 😭 https://t.co/IJ1Eeefphz — Kay🇺🇸 (@Kayswrlddd_) February 12, 2024

A game of kickers. It’s what the people want!! https://t.co/soquBiSpDF — Mike Fink (@Finks_thoughts) February 12, 2024

Jake Moody was a record holder for less than 2 hours #SuperBowl #nfl https://t.co/zeO4bxLlFj — Aaron Peilow (@AaronPeilow) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs close the gap to four on this knuckler. #SFvsKC #SuperBowlLVIII https://t.co/eqQuDLuAPC — Gregory Larson (@GregLarsonWDOE) February 12, 2024

Field Goal is good (Longest Field goal in the super Bowl)https://t.co/NLXHUzbmMA — Nfl Highlights (@NflHighlig42284) February 12, 2024

49ers are letting the Chiefs just hang around! 😜 https://t.co/q2F3WpIhvr — Antonios Stouraites (@AntoniosStoura1) February 12, 2024

