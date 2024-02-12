Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Harrison Butker’s record-setting field goal in Super Bowl LVIII

John Dillon
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs cut the San Francisco 49ers’ lead to four points on a record-setting field goal by kicker Harrison Butker in the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

The 57-yard make eclipsed the record set earlier in the game by 49ers kicker Jake Moody, whose aim was true from 55 yards to set the initial record.

Check out Butker’s record-setting field goal here, and notice how the ball perfectly split the uprights with room to spare:

Butker has been among the league’s most accurate kickers this season and added to his exceptional résumé with this outstanding score.

Fans reacted to the unbelievable kick on Twitter, giving Butker credit for his amazing accuracy and pointing out that the ball was nearly tipped by San Francisco’s defensive line.

The three points scored on this play may prove to be crucial to Kansas City’s hopes of making a second-half comeback.

Check out Twitter’s top reactions to the record-setting field goal:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire