Twitter reacts to Will Grier’s breakout game after learning he’s fired

Have yourself a day, Will Grier. Less than 48 hours after learning he was essentially a dead-man walking, Grier came out and owned the football field. Faced with a pending release following the Cowboys acquiring 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance, Grier took the opportunity to audition for another team very seriously.

Grier had been lackluster in the team’s first two preseason games, playing well for stretches but making unforgivable mistakes down the stretch. Dallas took the opportunity to trade a fourth-round pick for a player they felt could be a top player in the league and that sealed the deal. Grier took that as motivation and came out dealing, leading Dallas to a 31-16 win in the exhibition finale.

Grier finished the night 29 for 35, throwing for 305 yards and two scores, averaging 8.7 yards a completion. He wasn’t down there, running for another 53 yards and two more scores. Dallas finished the game with 457 yards of offense. Of course, Twitter had a field day with Grier’s performance.

Will Grier, take a bow. Cowboys told him they were firing him yesterday after the trade. Came out tonight and completed 83% for 302 yards. 4 total touchdowns. 100% in the red zone, 65% on 3rd and 4th down Can't imagine he hasn't earned a shot w/ someone, even if it's not Dallas — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 27, 2023

(with tears streaming down my face) "COWBOYS LEGEND WILL GRIER" — ₗₐₙᴰₒₙ (@McCoolBCB) August 27, 2023

I just asked @SkywalkerSteele about this. Will Griers' mobility and willingness to throw beyond the line of scrimmage has to be in the convo vs Cooper Rush. If either has to play we are leaning on 11 and the defense anyway https://t.co/abrRJSsGKR — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) August 27, 2023

Will Grier got 29 fantasy points so far — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) August 27, 2023

I’d be on the phone right now trying to swindle somebody for Grier 😆 — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) August 27, 2023

How about Will Grier? Totaled 360 yards and scored 4 TDs tonight. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 27, 2023

This performance tonight has probably nudged Will Grier ahead of Jimmy Johnson for the Ring of Honor. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 27, 2023

Will Grier running into an end zone in Texas brings back some really fun memories pic.twitter.com/O67s2BRtVF — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 27, 2023

Poor Will Grier being subjected to Dak's playcalling! For shame!!!! — ₗₐₙᴰₒₙ (@McCoolBCB) August 27, 2023

Will Grier's out here running all over the field saying "y'all sure about that trade?" — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 27, 2023

Will Grier is playing with a different kind of confidence tonight — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) August 27, 2023

Will The Thrill Grier and teh Cowboys offense cooking with Dak Prescott as the play caller. Hunter Luepke scores the TDpic.twitter.com/dp9wcFsqu9 — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 27, 2023

Impossible to not be overjoyed for Will Grier. Dude was dealt an unfortunate hand on Friday night and 24 hours later is leaving absolutely no doubt about who he is as an NFL player. Can't wait to see who winds up with him. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire