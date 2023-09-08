Twitter reacts to Germany knocking out Team USA in World Cup semifinal: ‘World champions of what?’

Germany made the impossible and defeated Team USA 113-111 in the FIBA World Cup semifinal.

Team USA will now play against Canada for the bronze medal in the tournament.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the shocker of the year.

GERMANY 113, UNITED STATES 111 🚨 This is the most points Team USA has given up in the World Cup or Olympics EVER 🚨 Previous record was Lithuania's 110 points a few days ago. So the two worst marks in 300-plus games for USA in major FIBA tournaments happened the same week. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 8, 2023

Germany beats Team USA 113-111 to advance to the FIBA World Cup Final 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq2LZYSFCt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2023

Dennis Schroder today: 17 PTS

9 AST

7-13 FG Knocked out Team USA to remain undefeated. pic.twitter.com/TFQAu9hDHE — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype