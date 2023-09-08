Advertisement
Breaking News:

Germany shocks double-digit favorite Americans in FIBA World Cup semifinals

Twitter reacts to Germany knocking out Team USA in World Cup semifinal: ‘World champions of what?’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read

Germany made the impossible and defeated Team USA 113-111 in the FIBA World Cup semifinal.

Team USA will now play against Canada for the bronze medal in the tournament.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the shocker of the year.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype