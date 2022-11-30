Twitter reacts: Georgia on top of CFP rankings despite Michigan push

No. 1 Georgia was, once again, ranked at the top of the updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

There was debate on whether or not Michigan, ranked No. 3 last week, deserved to jump UGA after their road win over previously No. 2 ranked Ohio State.

Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to the rankings:

Debate over. #GoDawgs remains on top. At the end of the day, UGA is 4-0 against Top-25 CFP teams. Michigan is 2-0. @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/V2i9ByW5Ad — J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) November 30, 2022

Will be No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU in the SEC Championship Game this Saturday. #GoDawgs — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 30, 2022

Georgia has wins over 4 teams in the current #CFBPlayoff Top 25 by an avg of 42.2 to 10.5: #7 Tennessee 27-13

#16 Oregon 49-3

#19 S. Carolina 48-7

#24 Miss. State 45-19 The Dawgs play CFP #14 LSU on Saturday. Michigan, TCU, USC, Ohio St, Bama & Tenn have 2 wins each vs top 25. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 30, 2022

Any chatter of Alabama backing into the #CFBPlayoff is completely dead. Even if TCU and Southern Cal both were to lose, you aren’t dropping a 1-loss TCU with that strength of schedule beneath Bama, in addition to Bama having zero chance to jump Ohio State while both sit idle. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 30, 2022

Georgia is dusting USC. Then beating the breaks off Michigan again. Rinse and repeat. Nothing to see here. https://t.co/NihkjohqyT — .. (@_RIV3RA__) November 30, 2022

I think Georgia, TCU and Michigan are in no matter what happens this weekend. There’s on spot left if USC blows it. — Mark Powers (@PTSkeptic) November 30, 2022

Ripping Michigan’s non-conference schedule continues to be a weird exercise. Georgia hammered Oregon, impressive. Then the gauntlet of Samford, Kent State & Georgia Tech. TCU went to battle with Colorado, Tarleton State & SMU. USC got Notre Dame… then Rice & Fresno St. Relax. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) November 30, 2022

Why did the selection committee reward Georgia instead of Michigan? Because one team scheduled 2 Power 5 opponents in non-conference play (Georgia) and one team said "nah, UConn is fine." — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 30, 2022

Assuming this weekend ends up being a wild one… Does a one loss TCU or Ohio State get in over Alabama?! 🧐 — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) November 29, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire