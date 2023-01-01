Twitter reacts to Georgia’s stunning comeback win over Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs an instant classic in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia overcame a 14 point fourth quarter deficit and won a 42-41 win after Ohio State’s last second field goal miss.
Stetson Bennett threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s comeback win. Bennett connected with wide receiver Arian Smith for a long touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a one-score deficit. Bennett later led the Dawgs on a touchdown drive to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud extended plays with his legs and finished with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, the Buckeyes missed a game-winning field goal attempt and came up just short.
Now, Georgia will have a chance to win a second consecutive national championship. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Dawgs’ emotional win over Ohio State:
Former UGA stars celebrate win
Go Dawgs! 🐾
— Lorenzo Carter (@_zocarter) January 1, 2023
OH MY FREAKING GOODNESS I CAN’T BREATHE!!!
— Rodrigo Blankenship (@RodTheKicker3) January 1, 2023
I CAN GO TO SLEEP PEACEFULLY 😩 I love you GEORGIA !!!! ❤️
— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 1, 2023
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt
How’bout them DAWGS! pic.twitter.com/oOdCbfFjSI
— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 1, 2023
Media's excited reaction
DAWGS WIN!!!!! DAWGS WIN!!!! DAWGS WIN!!!!
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) January 1, 2023
I am in shock still.
I am also so in love with this era of Georgia Football.#GoDawgs
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) January 1, 2023
Stetson Bennett overjoyed
Stetson Bennett felt every emotion possible tonight pic.twitter.com/plDGhe9O5j
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023
Sad Georgia fan sees better days
Chin up, big guy. It’s all alright. pic.twitter.com/vOYL6tF5Ux
— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 1, 2023
Former UGA running backs react
Go Dawgs!!!
— Elijah Holyfield (@EH_taught_me) January 1, 2023
LET THE BIG DAWG EAT!! @GeorgiaFootball
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) January 1, 2023
Former UGA star Matt Stinchcomb
Woof woof!! HBTD!! pic.twitter.com/5H5TmxgQxi
— matt stinchcomb (@mstinch79) January 1, 2023
Great pair of CFP semifinals
BEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS EVER!!!
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks
HBTD!!!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zKvWGBWFiY
— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) January 1, 2023
College football analysis Joel Klatt
That #PeachBowl was fantastic!
– @GeorgiaFootball made clutch 4th quarter plays
– Stroud was fabulous and almost pulled it off with make shift skill group for @OhioStateFB
– Kirby TO on fake punt saved the game
– No one knows what Targeting is or how to officiate it
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2023