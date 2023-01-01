Twitter reacts to Georgia’s stunning comeback win over Ohio State

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs an instant classic in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia overcame a 14 point fourth quarter deficit and won a 42-41 win after Ohio State’s last second field goal miss.

Stetson Bennett threw for 398 yards and three touchdowns in Georgia’s comeback win. Bennett connected with wide receiver Arian Smith for a long touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a one-score deficit. Bennett later led the Dawgs on a touchdown drive to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud extended plays with his legs and finished with 348 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, the Buckeyes missed a game-winning field goal attempt and came up just short.

Now, Georgia will have a chance to win a second consecutive national championship. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Dawgs’ emotional win over Ohio State:

Former UGA stars celebrate win

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt

Media's excited reaction

Stetson Bennett overjoyed

Sad Georgia fan sees better days

Former UGA running backs react

Former UGA star Matt Stinchcomb

Great pair of CFP semifinals

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks

College football analysis Joel Klatt

