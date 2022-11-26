Twitter reacts: Georgia rolls Georgia Tech, finishes 12-0
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have finished the regular season 12-0 and undefeated for the second season in-a-row after a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs were down 7-3 heading into the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to finish the regular season 12-0 in back-to-back years.
Here’s how DawgNation is reacting to the perfect season:
Clean Old Fashioned Hate
Can I get a Go Dawgs???
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 26, 2022
WAKE UP‼️⏰#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LEaC7Y2SsJ
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022
Stepping into Sanford for 1️⃣ last ride. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Hc5oFDkxd0
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022
Georgia Football going full backup mode as the reigning National Champions and current undefeated No. 1 team in the nation against Tech while up 30 points is honestly something I live for. #GoDawgs
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 26, 2022
Big Plays
Dawgs out front via @rosemy_marcus‼️
📺: Watch live on ESPN#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/HpRF0tTAZv
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022
BROCK BOWERS GRABS IT FOR ANOTHER TD pic.twitter.com/X0HQGF6Aim
— Barstool UGA National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) November 26, 2022
The play that set up the score.
📺: Watch live on ESPN#GoDawgs | @1_blueprint pic.twitter.com/Op7dSihZLj
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022
44-yards untouched‼️
📺: Watch live on ESPN#GoDawgs | @therealkmilt pic.twitter.com/Y2VQEKhzKC
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022
Last ride in Sanford
Senior Day for Stetson Bennett 🥹❤️ @StetsonIv | @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/NOiDJ9yXSs
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 26, 2022
Stetson Bennett's mom was emotional watching her son take the field on Senior Day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iy9KmGBS14
— espnW (@espnW) November 26, 2022
Stetson Bennett will end his career 13-0 in Sanford Stadium. Not bad for a walk-on.
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 26, 2022
This needs to be Stetson Bennett’s final pass in Athens
ice him down, tape him up and pack it in for the postseason pic.twitter.com/UGQSxDsUpf
— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 26, 2022
On Senior Day, I gotta post this about thee Mailman. One of the all-time great players to walk into Sanford Stadium. There isn't a bigger success story in CFB than Stetson Bennett. From walk on, to transfer, to National Champion, to repeat regular season undefeated seasons (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ARjB6Z7Gx6
— Nate🐶🏈 (@NateDawgUga) November 26, 2022
Dawgs for Life pic.twitter.com/VKhADcGgm1
— DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) November 26, 2022
Undefeated
Undefeated. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/QcLh4nlUr7
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 26, 2022
Georgia is the 3rd team since the conference expanded in 1992 to go undefeated in @SEC play for 2 straight seasons.
— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 26, 2022
Georgia going undefeated in regular season in back to back years is something I never thought would happen in my life.
— Kevin (@KB6Champion) November 26, 2022
I can’t believe Georgia has gone two back to back regular seasons undefeated. That’s very hard to do.
— Will (@ThatGuyWill94) November 26, 2022
Up next: SEC Championship
No. 1 Georgia will head into the SEC Championship Game with a perfect 12-0 record. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OaoIzVH0Jh
— theScore (@theScore) November 26, 2022
LSU won’t see the same team that Kentucky and Georgia Tech saw. Georgia has been on sleep mode since the Tennessee game. They will be fully awake from here on out and that playbook will be way more open. #GoDawgs
— Lance (@SportsGuyLance) November 26, 2022
Early SEC Championship prediction:
Going to be a physical game, but Georgia's weapons shine on 3rd down and make the difference.
UGA 35, LSU 21 @UGAfootballLive
— J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) November 26, 2022