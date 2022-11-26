Twitter reacts: Georgia rolls Georgia Tech, finishes 12-0

John Shelton
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have finished the regular season 12-0 and undefeated for the second season in-a-row after a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs were down 7-3 heading into the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to finish the regular season 12-0 in back-to-back years.

Here’s how DawgNation is reacting to the perfect season:

Clean Old Fashioned Hate

Big Plays

Last ride in Sanford

 

 

Undefeated

Up next: SEC Championship

