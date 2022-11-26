Twitter reacts: Georgia rolls Georgia Tech, finishes 12-0

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have finished the regular season 12-0 and undefeated for the second season in-a-row after a 37-14 win over Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs were down 7-3 heading into the second quarter before scoring 34 unanswered points to finish the regular season 12-0 in back-to-back years.

Here’s how DawgNation is reacting to the perfect season:

Clean Old Fashioned Hate

Can I get a Go Dawgs??? — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 26, 2022

Georgia Football going full backup mode as the reigning National Champions and current undefeated No. 1 team in the nation against Tech while up 30 points is honestly something I live for. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 26, 2022

Big Plays

BROCK BOWERS GRABS IT FOR ANOTHER TD pic.twitter.com/X0HQGF6Aim — Barstool UGA National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) November 26, 2022

The play that set up the score. 📺: Watch live on ESPN#GoDawgs | @1_blueprint pic.twitter.com/Op7dSihZLj — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 26, 2022

Last ride in Sanford

Stetson Bennett's mom was emotional watching her son take the field on Senior Day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/iy9KmGBS14 — espnW (@espnW) November 26, 2022

Stetson Bennett will end his career 13-0 in Sanford Stadium. Not bad for a walk-on. — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 26, 2022

This needs to be Stetson Bennett’s final pass in Athens ice him down, tape him up and pack it in for the postseason pic.twitter.com/UGQSxDsUpf — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 26, 2022

On Senior Day, I gotta post this about thee Mailman. One of the all-time great players to walk into Sanford Stadium. There isn't a bigger success story in CFB than Stetson Bennett. From walk on, to transfer, to National Champion, to repeat regular season undefeated seasons (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ARjB6Z7Gx6 — Nate🐶🏈 (@NateDawgUga) November 26, 2022

Undefeated

Georgia is the 3rd team since the conference expanded in 1992 to go undefeated in @SEC play for 2 straight seasons. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 26, 2022

Georgia going undefeated in regular season in back to back years is something I never thought would happen in my life. — Kevin (@KB6Champion) November 26, 2022

I can’t believe Georgia has gone two back to back regular seasons undefeated. That’s very hard to do. — Will (@ThatGuyWill94) November 26, 2022

Up next: SEC Championship

No. 1 Georgia will head into the SEC Championship Game with a perfect 12-0 record. 👏 pic.twitter.com/OaoIzVH0Jh — theScore (@theScore) November 26, 2022

LSU won’t see the same team that Kentucky and Georgia Tech saw. Georgia has been on sleep mode since the Tennessee game. They will be fully awake from here on out and that playbook will be way more open. #GoDawgs — Lance (@SportsGuyLance) November 26, 2022

Early SEC Championship prediction: Going to be a physical game, but Georgia's weapons shine on 3rd down and make the difference. UGA 35, LSU 21 @UGAfootballLive — J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire