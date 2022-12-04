Twitter reacts: Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Alabama left out
On Sunday, the College Football Playoff was announced.
The top-four is:
Georgia
TCU
This means Alabama was left out after finishing 10-2. It also means Georgia will play Ohio State at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl from Atlanta. Michigan and TCU will play in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 4, 2022
I’m officially terrified of Marvin Harrison making #5 his son
— Matt Klug (@MattKlug33) December 4, 2022
No Alabama
No Clemson
First time ever in College Football Playoff (since 2014 season).
— Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 4, 2022
𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍.
— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 4, 2022
Alabama being No. 5 in final CFP rankings means Crimson Tide will be in New Year's 6 game, which will add $110,000 to coach Nick Saban's bowl-appearance bonus.
He has $200,000 in bonus money for the season in addition to his $10.7 million in basic annual pay from the school
— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 4, 2022
#GoDawgs now gets a custom branded hashtag emoji on Twitter, as has been the case for CFP teams in the past. Have not seen it for other teams yet.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022
The College Football Playoff committee NEVER buys into the idea of tough losses vs one very good win
Penn State's flaws? Lost to 2 Michigan, 4 Ohio State, and dominated everyone else. At this point, it at least deserves 7 and could've been argued for 5 or 6
— Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 4, 2022
Georgia rank in the final CFP rankings the past six years:
1st (2022)
3
9
5
5
3 (2017)
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 4, 2022
Nick Saban the politician during halftime of Big10 Championship
Your team wasn’t good enough this year. It’s ok, you will probably be back next year
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 4, 2022
Tough break for Georgia.
Ohio State is the toughest possible matchup outside of Alabama.
Georgia’s semifinal game is more of a challenge than either possible national championship matchup.
— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 4, 2022
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022
(Not arguing Alabama at 5)
Honestly sort of shocked. Clemson 11 win, Power 5 championship – dominated – didn't get any love in the top 6
College Football Playoff's supposed belief that conference championships matter most – what committee fell back on in the past … whatever
— Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 4, 2022
#1 Georgia vs #4 Ohio State in semi final in Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
We are the favorites here. Little odd that Michigan gets TCU while we face a more talented team that would be favored over TCU but that’s the matchup. Should be a monster game and very exciting matchup.
— Junkyard Blawg (@junkyardbillk) December 4, 2022
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022
Good for you committee! They got it right. The UGA vs Ohio St game is sexy!
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 4, 2022
#UGA makes the playoff as something other than a No. 3 seed.
And as the only SEC team in…
— Jake Rowe (@JakeMRowe) December 4, 2022
New Year's in Atlanta sounds nice!
— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) December 4, 2022
Georgia now has the opportunity to beat Michigan twice and Ohio State once in a span of a year.
— blakejmorgan (@blakejmorgan) December 4, 2022
— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 4, 2022
They should push the Ohio State- Georgia Peach Bowl back to midnight so Ohio can (legally) bet it.
— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 4, 2022
Ohio State didn’t “back into the Playoffs”
They earned their spot by going 11-1 — everyone else had same opportunity, but came up short
❌ USC lost TWICE to same team
❌ Alabama lost TWICE
❌ UW lost to 3-9 ASU
❌ Vols gave up 63 to SCAR
❌Clemson lost to SCAR & blown out by ND
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 4, 2022
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 4, 2022
— Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) December 4, 2022
Tennessee beat Alabama and kept them out of the college football playoff
On a Tennessee Saturday night
— Austin B (@Austin_Vols) December 4, 2022