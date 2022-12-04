Twitter reacts: Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Alabama left out

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff was announced.

The top-four is:

  1. Georgia

  2. Michigan

  3. TCU

  4. Ohio State

This means Alabama was left out after finishing 10-2. It also means Georgia will play Ohio State at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl from Atlanta. Michigan and TCU will play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

