Twitter reacts: Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl, Alabama left out

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff was announced.

The top-four is:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

This means Alabama was left out after finishing 10-2. It also means Georgia will play Ohio State at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Peach Bowl from Atlanta. Michigan and TCU will play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

I’m officially terrified of Marvin Harrison making #5 his son — Matt Klug (@MattKlug33) December 4, 2022

No Alabama

No Clemson First time ever in College Football Playoff (since 2014 season). — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) December 4, 2022

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘’𝐑𝐄 𝐈𝐍. #4 Ohio State and #1 Georgia will face off in the @CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the #CFAPeachBowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cq1HsWMGZX — Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) December 4, 2022

Alabama being No. 5 in final CFP rankings means Crimson Tide will be in New Year's 6 game, which will add $110,000 to coach Nick Saban's bowl-appearance bonus. He has $200,000 in bonus money for the season in addition to his $10.7 million in basic annual pay from the school — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) December 4, 2022

#GoDawgs now gets a custom branded hashtag emoji on Twitter, as has been the case for CFP teams in the past. Have not seen it for other teams yet. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022

The College Football Playoff committee NEVER buys into the idea of tough losses vs one very good win Penn State's flaws? Lost to 2 Michigan, 4 Ohio State, and dominated everyone else. At this point, it at least deserves 7 and could've been argued for 5 or 6 — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 4, 2022

Georgia rank in the final CFP rankings the past six years: 1st (2022)

3

9

5

5

3 (2017) — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 4, 2022

Nick Saban the politician during halftime of Big10 Championship Your team wasn’t good enough this year. It’s ok, you will probably be back next year — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 4, 2022

Tough break for Georgia.

Ohio State is the toughest possible matchup outside of Alabama. Georgia’s semifinal game is more of a challenge than either possible national championship matchup. — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) December 4, 2022

OMG they're gonna try to trademark "in". https://t.co/dnKfzWhgGx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022

(Not arguing Alabama at 5) Honestly sort of shocked. Clemson 11 win, Power 5 championship – dominated – didn't get any love in the top 6 College Football Playoff's supposed belief that conference championships matter most – what committee fell back on in the past … whatever — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) December 4, 2022

#1 Georgia vs #4 Ohio State in semi final in Peach Bowl in Atlanta. We are the favorites here. Little odd that Michigan gets TCU while we face a more talented team that would be favored over TCU but that’s the matchup. Should be a monster game and very exciting matchup. — Junkyard Blawg (@junkyardbillk) December 4, 2022

Here's your Playoff, gonna be a fun one! 🐶🌰🐸〽️ pic.twitter.com/rT2JyekR43 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2022

Good for you committee! They got it right. The UGA vs Ohio St game is sexy! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 4, 2022

#UGA makes the playoff as something other than a No. 3 seed. And as the only SEC team in… — Jake Rowe (@JakeMRowe) December 4, 2022

New Year's in Atlanta sounds nice! We're taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/QNtRXb6i7M — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) December 4, 2022

Georgia now has the opportunity to beat Michigan twice and Ohio State once in a span of a year. — blakejmorgan (@blakejmorgan) December 4, 2022

#Georgia will face #OhioState in the first round of the College Football Playoffs in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/a36z6whk79 — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 4, 2022

They should push the Ohio State- Georgia Peach Bowl back to midnight so Ohio can (legally) bet it. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 4, 2022

Ohio State didn’t “back into the Playoffs” They earned their spot by going 11-1 — everyone else had same opportunity, but came up short ❌ USC lost TWICE to same team

❌ Alabama lost TWICE

❌ UW lost to 3-9 ASU

❌ Vols gave up 63 to SCAR

❌Clemson lost to SCAR & blown out by ND — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 4, 2022

Nick Saban seeing Alabama miss out on the CFP 🤬 pic.twitter.com/dREISlLhb7 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 4, 2022

Me: Seeing Alabama left out the College Football Playoffs pic.twitter.com/eBL5wSp3ZC — Carrie Lynn (@OSUFAN4U2NV) December 4, 2022

Tennessee beat Alabama and kept them out of the college football playoff On a Tennessee Saturday night — Austin B (@Austin_Vols) December 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire