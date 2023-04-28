Twitter reacts: Georgia OT Broderick Jones heads to Pittsburgh in 2023 NFL draft

J.C. Shelton
·2 min read

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones was selected at No. 14 overall in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded-up for the selection.

Steelers faithful and Bulldog nation went to Twitter to give their take on the selection.

https://twitter.com/B_GNation1/status/1651774241568636929

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire