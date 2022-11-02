Twitter reacts to Georgia’s No. 3 ranking in initial CFP rankings

Joe Vitale
·4 min read

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings.

Ahead of Georgia is Tennessee (#1) and Ohio State (#2), who also rank in that order in regard to strength of record.

Georgia’s strength of record ranks No. 5, according to ESPN’s FPI. But it does have arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings.

Was Georgia ranked too low in the initial rankings? I personally do not think so. Either way, we’ll know who the true No. 1 is after this weekend’s Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.

Twitter reacts to Georgia’s No. 3 ranking…

