Twitter reacts to Georgia’s No. 3 ranking in initial CFP rankings

The initial College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night after nine weeks of play.

The Georgia Bulldogs, who are sitting at 8-0 with a matchup looming against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0), checked in at No. 3 in the rankings.

Ahead of Georgia is Tennessee (#1) and Ohio State (#2), who also rank in that order in regard to strength of record.

Georgia’s strength of record ranks No. 5, according to ESPN’s FPI. But it does have arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings.

Was Georgia ranked too low in the initial rankings? I personally do not think so. Either way, we’ll know who the true No. 1 is after this weekend’s Georgia vs. Tennessee matchup.

Twitter reacts to Georgia’s No. 3 ranking…

The last time Georgia was No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings it won a National Championship. Just sayin’.#GoDawgs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dvMidyrN6W — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 1, 2022

Fuel to the fire. LOVE IT. pic.twitter.com/wfrDfvjrcR — Barstool UGA National Champions🏆 (@ugabarstool) November 1, 2022

Exactly what Kirby wants btw — Marvin L James II (@sportsguymarv) November 1, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Footage of Kirby Smart in the exact moment #UGA was announced No. 3 in the initial CFP Rankings pic.twitter.com/6OHPaBQ3hz — Jake Rowe (@JakeMRowe) November 1, 2022

It’s gonna be real fun next week after Georgia wins by 2+ scores — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) November 1, 2022

A 2nd year Coach has his team at number one in the country, and goes on the road to a major rival and gets their butt handed to them. I’m referring to 2017 UGA. Has the same exact vibe. — JT (@the_dawg_father) November 1, 2022

Don’t know how anyone watching college football this year doesn’t think Georgia is the best team in the nation. Don’t be surprised when they stomp Tennessee by 3 scores on Saturday — andrew (@arittxr) November 1, 2022

Georgia should be second and Clemson is way overrated in these rankings. Zero way Ohio State has a better resume than Georgia. Fox committee totally forget what Bulldogs did to Oregon? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 1, 2022

The SEC is the first conference in the 150-plus years of college football to have three different teams ranked No. 1 in the nation in the regular season — Chuck Dunlap (@SEC_Chuck) November 1, 2022

Just remember, the first ever College Football Playoff No. 1 team back in 2014 was Mississippi State. The first ever top for was MSU, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss. Only FSU made the CFP. Ohio State was 16 and won the national title. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) November 1, 2022

#3 defending national champs Georgia! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2022

Georgia is No. 3 in the first CFP rankings. Only win over a ranked team for now is Oregon, which is No. 8. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 1, 2022

Oh man, this is everything I was hoping for and then some. The disrespect is exactly what Georgia needs going into Saturday 😤😈 https://t.co/sgyf2A3Jda — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) November 1, 2022

No. 3 Georgia is a multiple-score favorite over No. 1 Tennessee this weekend. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 1, 2022

Georgia at #3 and Tennessee at #1 coming into Athens is what bulletin board material dreams are made of. #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) November 1, 2022

How Georgia go from 1 to 3 ?😳 — 👑 (@DGKTYCEE) November 1, 2022

The CFP Committee knows what it did by putting Georgia at 3 tonight. Gave Kirby MORE than he needed… Dawgs by MORE than the spread now. — Hunter Jones (@HuntTheJones) November 1, 2022

Georgia is #3 in the initial CFP rankings??????? Oh Kirby is gonna have that team ready. — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) November 1, 2022

Georgia at 3? Everything is going as planned Dawg fans everywhere: pic.twitter.com/8Rv2DqsEG9 — mac dawg (@macycan) November 1, 2022

Tennessee's #1 & Georgia's #3?

Well, that settles that: GEORGIA -8.5 — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) November 1, 2022

Georgia comes in at No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings. A win Saturday could end up vaulting the Bulldogs to No. 1 https://t.co/vtttLXw3f6 — Jed May (@JedMay_) November 1, 2022

Georgia has been dying for a reason to get motivated for a game since SC. Making them #3 before the biggest game of the season is exactly what they wanted. Thanks! — Bart Osmond (@senor_crappy) November 1, 2022

Georgia at #3 lol. Idc because it all will settle itself out — Josh Simmons⚫🔴🏆 (@JoshSimmons33) November 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire