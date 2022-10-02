Twitter reacts: Georgia football narrowly wins at Missouri

Georgia football entered its Oct. 1 game at Missouri as heavy favorites over the Tigers. However, Georgia failed to get off to a strong start. The Bulldogs kicked field goals and had a pair of fumbles in the first half.

Missouri made a few nice plays. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook got outside the pocket and connected on a few chunk plays to put Missouri in a position to get points.

Kirby Smart and company trailed 16-6 at halftime. Georgia added a couple more field goals in the third quarter, but Missouri scored a few field goals as well. The Tigers took care of the football, but began to allow Stetson Bennett and Georgia to establish the run.

Georgia scored a Daijun Edwards touchdown and a Kendall Milton touchdown to take a 26-22 lead. The Bulldogs then forced a three and out. Georgia’s offense ran out the clock with a strong rushing attack to give the Dawgs a SEC East road win.

Georgia’s win made Bulldog fans nervous. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ win:

Georgia survives in road victory

Dawgs avoid major upset

A WIN is a WIN — OO (@_OOLLIE_) October 2, 2022

The haters aren’t going to like it, but No. 1 Georgia just won a football game. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 2, 2022

nothing humbles you quite like georgia football — Alyssa Purser (@AlyssaPurser) October 2, 2022

It has been a while since the Bulldogs lost

wow I forgot what Georgia football despair could feel like — Jamie (@jlew8) October 2, 2022

I’ve done five minutes of research and I think Mizzou beating Georgia as a 31-point underdog would be the biggest upset of a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll in college football history. — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) October 2, 2022

Who should be No. 1?

When someone tries to tell me Georgia is the best team in college football pic.twitter.com/2fkTHJ59PZ — lifelong san diego chargers fan (@shamusbcw) October 2, 2022

How big is that Starks tackle on the one yard line now? Could’ve given up on the play, instead may have saved the game. @RadiNabulsi #GoDawgs — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels57) October 2, 2022

More fan and media reactions

…for three quarters but then alabama and georgia will probably still win — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) October 2, 2022

Jordan Rodgers talking Georgia on hot mic: "They need more playmakers outside of Brock Bowers" — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 2, 2022

Georgia's win moves Bulldogs to 5-0

Well, a win is a win. Let the coaches deal with the fact that it was closer than it needed to be. I'm going to bed happy. 5-0 and feeling good. #GoDawgs — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 2, 2022

More reactions from Bulldog country

There's nothing easy about the SEC.#GoDawgs | Walton Gas pic.twitter.com/gLeFN4vdkS — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) October 2, 2022

Woof woof 😉 — matt stinchcomb (@mstinch79) October 2, 2022

Another week, another win

