Twitter reacts: Georgia football narrowly wins at Missouri
Georgia football entered its Oct. 1 game at Missouri as heavy favorites over the Tigers. However, Georgia failed to get off to a strong start. The Bulldogs kicked field goals and had a pair of fumbles in the first half.
Missouri made a few nice plays. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook got outside the pocket and connected on a few chunk plays to put Missouri in a position to get points.
Kirby Smart and company trailed 16-6 at halftime. Georgia added a couple more field goals in the third quarter, but Missouri scored a few field goals as well. The Tigers took care of the football, but began to allow Stetson Bennett and Georgia to establish the run.
Georgia scored a Daijun Edwards touchdown and a Kendall Milton touchdown to take a 26-22 lead. The Bulldogs then forced a three and out. Georgia’s offense ran out the clock with a strong rushing attack to give the Dawgs a SEC East road win.
Georgia’s win made Bulldog fans nervous. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ win:
Georgia survives in road victory
GEORGIA SURVIES pic.twitter.com/5cpxJjySMd
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2022
Dawgs avoid major upset
A WIN is a WIN
— OO (@_OOLLIE_) October 2, 2022
The haters aren’t going to like it, but No. 1 Georgia just won a football game. #GoDawgs
— Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) October 2, 2022
nothing humbles you quite like georgia football
— Alyssa Purser (@AlyssaPurser) October 2, 2022
It has been a while since the Bulldogs lost
wow I forgot what Georgia football despair could feel like
— Jamie (@jlew8) October 2, 2022
I’ve done five minutes of research and I think Mizzou beating Georgia as a 31-point underdog would be the biggest upset of a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll in college football history.
— Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) October 2, 2022
Who should be No. 1?
When someone tries to tell me Georgia is the best team in college football pic.twitter.com/2fkTHJ59PZ
— lifelong san diego chargers fan (@shamusbcw) October 2, 2022
How big is that Starks tackle on the one yard line now? Could’ve given up on the play, instead may have saved the game. @RadiNabulsi #GoDawgs
— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels57) October 2, 2022
More fan and media reactions
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: WHERE ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN!!!!!!!!!!
…for three quarters but then alabama and georgia will probably still win
— Nick Suss (@nicksuss) October 2, 2022
Jordan Rodgers talking Georgia on hot mic:
"They need more playmakers outside of Brock Bowers"
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 2, 2022
Georgia's win moves Bulldogs to 5-0
No. 1 escapes a road game under the lights!@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/OBsoXxEtZ9
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 2, 2022
Well, a win is a win.
Let the coaches deal with the fact that it was closer than it needed to be.
I'm going to bed happy.
5-0 and feeling good. #GoDawgs
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 2, 2022
More reactions from Bulldog country
There's nothing easy about the SEC.#GoDawgs | Walton Gas pic.twitter.com/gLeFN4vdkS
— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) October 2, 2022
Woof woof 😉
— matt stinchcomb (@mstinch79) October 2, 2022
Another week, another win
5 – 0#GoDawgs #BeatAuburn pic.twitter.com/CJSCpnOPhp
— UGA United (@UGAUnited) October 2, 2022