Twitter reacts: Georgia football narrowly wins at Missouri

James Morgan
·3 min read

Georgia football entered its Oct. 1 game at Missouri as heavy favorites over the Tigers. However, Georgia failed to get off to a strong start. The Bulldogs kicked field goals and had a pair of fumbles in the first half.

Missouri made a few nice plays. Tigers quarterback Brady Cook got outside the pocket and connected on a few chunk plays to put Missouri in a position to get points.

Kirby Smart and company trailed 16-6 at halftime. Georgia added a couple more field goals in the third quarter, but Missouri scored a few field goals as well. The Tigers took care of the football, but began to allow Stetson Bennett and Georgia to establish the run.

Georgia scored a Daijun Edwards touchdown and a Kendall Milton touchdown to take a 26-22 lead. The Bulldogs then forced a three and out. Georgia’s offense ran out the clock with a strong rushing attack to give the Dawgs a SEC East road win.

Georgia’s win made Bulldog fans nervous. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the Bulldogs’ win:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

