Twitter reacts: Georgia football moves to 7-0 with win over Vandy

The Georgia Bulldogs are 7-0 heading into their bye week. Georgia dominated Vanderbilt in a 55-0 victory. A lot of players saw action for Kirby Smart and company on Saturday.

Georgia has outscored Vanderbilt, 117-0, in the teams’ last two encounters.

Georgia outgained Vanderbilt, 579-150. Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck both looked sharp, and each threw a pair of touchdown for the Bulldogs. Georgia held a 28-0 halftime lead and scored three rushing touchdowns throughout the contest.

Georgia will face several tests after its bye week. The Bulldogs play Florida, host Tennessee, play at Mississippi State, and at Kentucky.

Georgia football Twitter was fired up for another win at home on a crazy day of college football:

7-0!

Twitter reacts to crazy Saturday in college football

Alabama has now lost three times since October of last year, and five of its wins over that span have been by a touchdown or less. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) October 16, 2022

That was an absolutely electric Saturday!! This sport never disappoints…Im exhausted…See you Monday for full thoughts @JoelKlattShow — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 16, 2022

Vanderbilt win reactions

Story continues

Big home game in the future

Beautiful afternoon in Athens today. The next time Georgia plays here the Vols will be in town for a pretty large football game pic.twitter.com/dNdpvf5zhk — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) October 16, 2022

More reactions and moments on Saturday

Thoughts on the following scenario@AlabamaFTBL (12-1 SEC Champ)@GeorgiaFootball (12-1 Champ game loser)@Vol_Football (11-1 East runner-up) It's been a long flight and Ive had too much time to think — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 16, 2022

Georgia dominates Vandy

I am about to cry watching AG score his 1st TD as a @GeorgiaFootball. 😢 😃 — TEwracademy (@TEwracademy) October 15, 2022

Georgia’s offense in the first half: 296 yards

5-7 on third downs

7.6 yards per play Stetson Bennett is 18-20 for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns — Jed May (@JedMay_) October 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire