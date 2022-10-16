Twitter reacts: Georgia football moves to 7-0 with win over Vandy

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs are 7-0 heading into their bye week. Georgia dominated Vanderbilt in a 55-0 victory. A lot of players saw action for Kirby Smart and company on Saturday.

Georgia has outscored Vanderbilt, 117-0, in the teams’ last two encounters.

Georgia outgained Vanderbilt, 579-150. Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck both looked sharp, and each threw a pair of touchdown for the Bulldogs. Georgia held a 28-0 halftime lead and scored three rushing touchdowns throughout the contest.

Georgia will face several tests after its bye week. The Bulldogs play Florida, host Tennessee, play at Mississippi State, and at Kentucky.

