Twitter reacts: Georgia football lands another top recruit

Joe Vitale
·4 min read

Last week, the Georgia Bulldogs landed two elite 2024 talents: five-star tight end Landen Thomas and four-star wide receiver Ny Carr.

But the Dawgs were not finished with their hot start to July. On Sunday, UGA added another four-star commitment: 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Wilson, who decommitted from Michigan in June, committed to Georgia via his Twitter account. He chose UGA over Florida and the Wolverines.

“Recruiting 100% shut down. I’m a Dawg,” Wilson’s tweet read.

Out of Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, Wilson is rated the No. 5 linebacker in the country, the No. 17 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 72 recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the news:

Kirby Smart's classic:

From the UGA staff:

 

 

From the media:

From the fans:

Continued:

1

1

Recommended Stories