Twitter reacts: Georgia football lands another top recruit

Last week, the Georgia Bulldogs landed two elite 2024 talents: five-star tight end Landen Thomas and four-star wide receiver Ny Carr.

But the Dawgs were not finished with their hot start to July. On Sunday, UGA added another four-star commitment: 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Wilson, who decommitted from Michigan in June, committed to Georgia via his Twitter account. He chose UGA over Florida and the Wolverines.

“Recruiting 100% shut down. I’m a Dawg,” Wilson’s tweet read.

Out of Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, Wilson is rated the No. 5 linebacker in the country, the No. 17 recruit in the state of Florida and the No. 72 recruit in the class of 2023, per 247Sports.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to the news:

Kirby Smart's classic:

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 10, 2022

From the UGA staff:

ELITE WANNA PLAY WITH ELITE‼️ We just getting started🤦🏾‍♂️I’m telling ya‼️ Pay attention…..It’s about to get real surgical this month‼️ They know when the 👑Kings & bosses pull up, everybody else gotta move & make way🐶 #GoDawgs 🤟🏾 — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) July 10, 2022

Story continues

From the media:

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Raylen Wilson (@WilsonRaylen) has Committed to Georgia! The 6’2 220 LB from Tallahassee, FL was previously committed to Michigan. More Here (FREE): https://t.co/rYELdyNE6I pic.twitter.com/48NDK2ayYV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 10, 2022

“Coach Schumann always keeps it real and he’s a really genuine person. They sold the 40+ year plan after football." Read what the #Bulldogs are getting in Raylen Wilson and why he chose UGA here…https://t.co/QNbaexsefO https://t.co/wddX75iqaS — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) July 10, 2022

Why did 4-star LB Raylen Wilson choose #Georgia? “UGA is special because of the standard everyone is held too”, Wilson told Dawg Post. “I really love that.” Insider @MattDeBary has all the details on his commitment on Dawg Posthttps://t.co/oM419wNkVI — Dawg Post Recruiting (@UgaRecruitNews) July 10, 2022

From the fans:

4Star LB in the ’23 class Raylen Wilson, formerly committed to Michigan is now a UGA Bulldog! Great get for UGA, and a tough L for Michigan. Definitely has BIG impact, starter potential. VERY good blitzer, and VERY good at shedding blocks #Sports #Athlete #Media @247Sports — Ray Juray III (@rjuray3) July 10, 2022

Tallahassee, FL 2023 4⭐️LB Raylen Wilson (@WilsonRaylen) has committed to Georgia. Wilson chose the Dawgs over schools like Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Clemson, and Florida State. pic.twitter.com/YECPKdCTsn — Sidelines – Recruiting (@SSN_Recruiting) July 10, 2022

4-star LB Raylen Wilson has committed to Georgia. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Beaakp2uZh — Mike Mad Dawg (@Mad_Dawg19) July 10, 2022

Continued:

Raylen Wilson officially a dawg! #LBU — Josh Simmons⚫🔴🏆 (@JoshSimmons33) July 10, 2022

BAM! Four star linebacker Raylen Wilson commits to UGA!!! — UGA Football Recruiting (@FieldStForum) July 10, 2022

2023 Top-100 LB Raylen Wilson commits to Georgia

• 6'2, 213 lbs

• #72 overall

• #5 LB

• Tallahassee, FL (Lincoln) pic.twitter.com/JQDxCQBYSv — The Dawg Byte (@TheDawgByte) July 10, 2022

Boom! BIG DAWG Raylen Wilson 4 ⭐️ LB has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs ! God bless America, God bless the Dawgs🇺🇸 Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/6wTIV8JCqy — (Not )🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) July 10, 2022

4 star LB in the class of 23 (Raylen Wilson) has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Wilson is the #5 LB according to 247 Georgia now has 2 of the top 10 LB’s in the country committed. The #2 LB in the country (Troy Bowles) also commits this month & he’s a UGA lean. pic.twitter.com/oX0kOTwtP7 — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) July 10, 2022

BOOM Georgia lands 4 🌟 LB Raylen Wilson out of Tallahassee,FL! The Dawgs now have 2 Top 10 LBs in the 2023 class! pic.twitter.com/LrH4zEXpmo — Chris Figgures (@chrislfiggures) July 10, 2022

1

1