Twitter reacts: Georgia football dominates Oregon to open the season

James Morgan
·3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs made a case to be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country after blowing out the Oregon Ducks 49-3. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs picked up where they left off last season.

Georgia’s starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, showed immense confidence and looked in control of the UGA offense. Bennett finished with three total touchdowns.

The Georgia defense held Oregon out of the end zone and intercepted a pair of Bo Nix passes. True freshman defensive back Malaki Starks had a spectacular interception of Nix. Veteran safety Christopher Smith intercepted Bo Nix too. Unfortunately, Smith went down with an injury in the second half.

The team collectively played very well. Georgia’s offense scored touchdowns on its first seven drives and made seven consecutive third down conversions to start the game. The offense was extremely efficient and averaged 9.2 yards per play in the dominant victory.

Georgia ended up scoring on its first seven drives. It should be noted that Ohio State lost to Michigan after blowing out Michigan State last season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

