Twitter reacts: Georgia football dominates Oregon to open the season

The Georgia Bulldogs made a case to be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country after blowing out the Oregon Ducks 49-3. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs picked up where they left off last season.

Georgia’s starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, showed immense confidence and looked in control of the UGA offense. Bennett finished with three total touchdowns.

The Georgia defense held Oregon out of the end zone and intercepted a pair of Bo Nix passes. True freshman defensive back Malaki Starks had a spectacular interception of Nix. Veteran safety Christopher Smith intercepted Bo Nix too. Unfortunately, Smith went down with an injury in the second half.

The team collectively played very well. Georgia’s offense scored touchdowns on its first seven drives and made seven consecutive third down conversions to start the game. The offense was extremely efficient and averaged 9.2 yards per play in the dominant victory.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the big win:

Media reaction

We stopped them! No touchdowns allowed on these Dawgs. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) September 3, 2022

In an ever changing 🌎 it’s so refreshing to know you can always count on Oregon gettin stomped by the SEC. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 3, 2022

The last 3 quarters of Georgia Football have been… fun. #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) September 3, 2022

Media reaction: SEC Network

Georgia's historic performance

Story continues

Georgia ended up scoring on its first seven drives. It should be noted that Ohio State lost to Michigan after blowing out Michigan State last season.

Georgia is the 3rd team in the past 15 seasons to score a touchdown on each of its first six drives against a ranked opponent, joining Ohio State vs Michigan State last season (first seven) and South Florida vs Navy in 2016 (first six). pic.twitter.com/ARholIUOKj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2022

Former players react to impressive win

Go Dawgs 🐶! — Jamaree Salyer ♠️ (@jamareesalyer69) September 3, 2022

Y’all see them dawgs? 😮‍💨 — Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) September 3, 2022

Fan reactions

This shellacking after loosing 15 guys to the NFL draft, shows that the Georgia Football program is now at the highest level. We don't rebuild, we reload. — Ivan Johnson Jr. Jr. • F.I.L.A. (@jordan23atl) September 3, 2022

Media reacts to UGA's win

Georgia is showing no mercy to the Ducks. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TQ8kGr2kAX — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 3, 2022

Funny media reaction

Georgia ran Oregon right out of the building 🐶 pic.twitter.com/J4iwkWiruL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 3, 2022

NFL draft expert Todd McShay reacts

Can anyone come up with a more talented trio of TE’s in college football history than Georgia’s Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert? I’m open to suggestions. Remember, Gilbert is No.3 on the depth chart and he could be a first round draft pick. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 3, 2022

Oregon football reaction

More media reaction

Georgia had the number 1 overall pick, the second most players taken in the first round ever (5) and the most players ever taken in a single NFL Draft with 15 picks and this is what they’re leftover with. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2022

More funny media reactions

Bo Nix really moved 40 hours away just to get destroyed by Georgia’s defense but wearing green pic.twitter.com/GUis5m0VVg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire