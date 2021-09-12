Twitter reacts: Georgia football crushes UAB

The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the UAB Blazers in a convincing 56-7 win. The Dawgs returned to a full-capacity Sanford Stadium for the first time since Nov. 2019.

Stetson Bennett powered the Georgia attack with some impressive explosive plays. Bennett finished with five touchdown passes on only 12 attempts. He looked like Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback.

The Bulldogs did not dominate in the trenches quite like they did against Clemson. The UGA pass defense was stout. Georgia allowed only eight completions and interceptions three passes.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the win over UAB:

Ring The Bell!@GeorgiaFootball wins it 56-7. For every win, Walton Gas will donate $1,000 to local charities, bringing the 2021 total to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/XsyKx1fKyW — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 11, 2021

Live look at Stetson Bennett: 📫 269 Pass Yds

📫 5 TDs

📫 One incompletion It's only halftime. @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/WU0RxTwD8r — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 11, 2021

I think this @GeorgiaFootball team can do it, go all the way! — DB (@DavinBellamy17) September 12, 2021

Stetson Bennett is actually the greatest QB in Georgia Football history — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) September 11, 2021

Story continues

List

Georgia football: How to watch, listen and stream UGA vs UAB

More!