Twitter reacts: Georgia football crushes UAB

James Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
The Georgia Bulldogs dominated the UAB Blazers in a convincing 56-7 win. The Dawgs returned to a full-capacity Sanford Stadium for the first time since Nov. 2019.

Stetson Bennett powered the Georgia attack with some impressive explosive plays. Bennett finished with five touchdown passes on only 12 attempts. He looked like Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback.

The Bulldogs did not dominate in the trenches quite like they did against Clemson. The UGA pass defense was stout. Georgia allowed only eight completions and interceptions three passes.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to the win over UAB:

Twitter reacts: Georgia football crushes UAB

