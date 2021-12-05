Twitter reacts to Georgia football coach Kirby Smart's performance against Alabama

In the closing minutes of No. 1 Georgia football's 24-41 loss against Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game, fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart.

Chiefly, many fans were questioning Smart's decision to stick with quarterback Stetson Bennett under center despite trailing and at one point throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Bama.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Perhaps Saban deserves more credit than Smart does ire, but that didn't stop the Twitter fingers from pundits and fans alike going after Georgia's coach.

Maybe this works out, but: Kirby doesn't have great feel for when to gamble and when not to gamble. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 5, 2021

Kirby Smart feels like Will Muschamp with better players — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 5, 2021

I would say that Kirby deserves the benefit of the doubt for knowing who his best QB is, but he had Justin Fields hold a clipboard behind Jake Fromm for an entire year, so his judgment is in some question here — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 5, 2021

JT Daniels to Kirby on the sideline every time Bennett forces a throw pic.twitter.com/ZmDBSayGo1 — kb ⚜️ (@karinasophia12) December 4, 2021

Kirby Smart has recruited multiple 5-stars at every single position and he’s gonna go down letting a walk-on QB get killed in the biggest game of the season. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 5, 2021

Saban has Kirby shook. It's that simple. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 4, 2021

Now is the time for Kirby Smart to get JT Daniels in, and start getting him some reps for the playoff.



I don't know if they can win a title with Daniels under center.



But I know they can't win one with Stetson Bennett at QB — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 5, 2021

Kirby smart played Jake fromm over Justin fields and now played former walk on Stetson Bennet over 5 star jt daniels lmao — jw (@iam_johnw2) December 4, 2021

Kirby Smart vs. Kirby Smart vs.

other coaches Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/eAuo59lNQO — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) December 5, 2021

Kirby mishandling of the QB room will forever be his downfall — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) December 5, 2021

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Twitter reacts to Kirby Smart's coaching in the SEC Championship