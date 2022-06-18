Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds 5-star DB commit

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have been recruiting the defensive back position at an elite level for the past two recruiting cycles. In the class of 2022, the Bulldogs signed one of the greatest recruiting secondary classes of all time. The Dawgs signed three five-star defensive backs and three four-star defensive backs.

Georgia football added another five-star defensive back in the class of 2023. Cornerback AJ Harris committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on June 16. Harris is the No. 25 recruit in the rising senior class and the No. 5 player at his position.

Harris could see early playing time in Athens. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is versatile and could play safety or cornerback at the next level. Harris will play his high school football senior season with Central High School, which is located in Phenix City, Alabama.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Harris’ commitment:

Head coach Kirby Smart

GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) June 16, 2022

Kirby Smart is a former Georgia defensive back and knows how important the position is if a defense wants to be great.

Georgia earns recruiting win over Alabama

Georgia reaches into Alabama and lands commitment from 5-star defensive back AJ Harris. Harris is the #5 CB in the 2023 class. UGA now has a top 10 class following Harris' pledge; UGA is the only program in the top 10 with single-digit commitments. https://t.co/s0mWyDsrGa — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 16, 2022

Georgia is one of the only teams that has recruited at a level on par with Alabama in recent years. It takes a lot of talent to have a chance to beat the Crimson Tide.

Harris attended Georgia football camp several years ago

Harris attended Georgia football camp several years ago with fellow Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin is a four-star tight end.

UGA beats out Florida, Clemson and more

5-Star CB AJ Harris has committed to UGA. Harris chose the Bulldogs over Clemson, Ohio State, and Florida. #Alwaysbecrootin #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mLVKKv3XYs — Dawg News Daily (@Dawgnewsdaily) June 16, 2022

Harris was also strongly considering Florida, Clemson, Ohio State and more. He may get a chance to play against several of these teams in college.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown

“Georgia is really making a move on AJ Harris. I made mention on this one a few weeks back, but Fran Brown continues to be big here and I may have to change by CB pick on this one sometime soon” -Rusty Mansell New DB coach, Same process. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yUsbUFy7MO — A X E L (@AxDawg27) June 16, 2022

One of the stories regarding Harris’ commitment is that first-year Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown got a major recruiting win.

