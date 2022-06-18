Live updates:

Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds 5-star DB commit

James Morgan
·2 min read
Kirby Smart and Georgia football have been recruiting the defensive back position at an elite level for the past two recruiting cycles. In the class of 2022, the Bulldogs signed one of the greatest recruiting secondary classes of all time. The Dawgs signed three five-star defensive backs and three four-star defensive backs.

Georgia football added another five-star defensive back in the class of 2023. Cornerback AJ Harris committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on June 16. Harris is the No. 25 recruit in the rising senior class and the No. 5 player at his position.

Harris could see early playing time in Athens. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is versatile and could play safety or cornerback at the next level. Harris will play his high school football senior season with Central High School, which is located in Phenix City, Alabama.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Harris’ commitment:

Head coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart is a former Georgia defensive back and knows how important the position is if a defense wants to be great.

Georgia earns recruiting win over Alabama

Georgia is one of the only teams that has recruited at a level on par with Alabama in recent years. It takes a lot of talent to have a chance to beat the Crimson Tide.

Harris attended Georgia football camp several years ago

Harris attended Georgia football camp several years ago with fellow Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin. Spurlin is a four-star tight end.

UGA beats out Florida, Clemson and more

Harris was also strongly considering Florida, Clemson, Ohio State and more. He may get a chance to play against several of these teams in college.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown

One of the stories regarding Harris’ commitment is that first-year Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown got a major recruiting win.

