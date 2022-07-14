Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds running back commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another key commitment: their first recruit in the class of 2025. Running back prospect Jabree Wallace-Coleman has committed to the University of Georgia.

Wallace-Coleman is a rising sophomore at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is unranked due to his young age. Georgia football running back coach Dell McGee offered Wallace-Coleman a scholarship in January 2022.

Among the Imhotep Institute star’s scholarship offers are Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M. The class of 2025 running back recruit is already seeing a strong level of recruiting interest. Among his summer visits this year were Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back will likely be one of the top running backs in the class of 2025.

Wallace-Coleman shows excellent speed, acceleration and agility on tape. He will continue to grow into his frame, which is already solid. The talented running back recruit has pretty good power and does a lot of his damage between the tackles.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Jabree Wallace-Coleman committed to the Bulldogs:

Georgia lands commitment from '25 RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman👀🤩 — (Not )🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) July 11, 2022

2025 RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Georgia

• 6'0, 205 lbs

• Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute) pic.twitter.com/5Kiiaap22b — The Dawg Byte (@TheDawgByte) July 11, 2022

Breaking RBU gets a 2025 commit , Jabree Wallace-Coleman pic.twitter.com/btvxuaozSf — Joseph (@JGriff_DHC) July 11, 2022

2025 RB Jabree Coleman has committed to UGA. Coleman is the 1st commit in the 2025 class. #AlwaysBeCrootin #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/5lrS1jk8Oc — Dawg News Daily (@Dawgnewsdaily) July 11, 2022

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) July 11, 2022

How did Georgia football media react to the news?

Story continues

BREAKING: UGA's hot streak in July continues as #Georgia lands the commitment of 2025 running back Jabree Coleman. Complete coverage: https://t.co/GFS7d6qfCJ

Dell McGee adds more to RBU pic.twitter.com/b0RaJpJY9a — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) July 11, 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from an impressive 2025 running back in Philadelphia native, Jabree Wallace-Coleman. Read all about it on Dawg Posthttps://t.co/RC5IECQZi8 — Dawg Post Recruiting (@UgaRecruitNews) July 11, 2022

COMMIT: Kirby Smart, Dell McGee and company land running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman. The 2025 prospect attends Imhotep Institute (PA), the same school as current UGA DB Tykee Smith. Story: https://t.co/Rhx8A1HRnC pic.twitter.com/uD6aey3jKJ — DawgsHQ (@DawgsHq) July 11, 2022

More!