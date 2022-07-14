Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds running back commit

James Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
The Georgia Bulldogs have added another key commitment: their first recruit in the class of 2025. Running back prospect Jabree Wallace-Coleman has committed to the University of Georgia.

Wallace-Coleman is a rising sophomore at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is unranked due to his young age. Georgia football running back coach Dell McGee offered Wallace-Coleman a scholarship in January 2022.

Among the Imhotep Institute star’s scholarship offers are Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M. The class of 2025 running back recruit is already seeing a strong level of recruiting interest. Among his summer visits this year were Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back will likely be one of the top running backs in the class of 2025.

Wallace-Coleman shows excellent speed, acceleration and agility on tape. He will continue to grow into his frame, which is already solid. The talented running back recruit has pretty good power and does a lot of his damage  between the tackles.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted as Jabree Wallace-Coleman committed to the Bulldogs:

How did Georgia football media react to the news?

More!

