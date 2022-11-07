Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds another elite LB commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another piece to the puzzle in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia, who have the No. 1 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, secured a commitment from four-star linebacker recruit Demarcus Riddick.

Riddick plays high school football for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 43 prospect in the junior class. Riddick is the second-ranked linebacker and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama. Riddick has impressive speed and also returns punts for Chilton County.

The Bulldogs have commitments from five offensive players in the junior class. Riddick is the first class of 2024 defender to commit to Georgia.

The Chilton County star is the latest top-ranked linebacker to commit to the University of Georgia. Georgia football has commitments from three of the top linebackers in the class of 2023.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Riddick’s commitment:

Riddick's commitment

2024 Rivals100 linebacker Demarcus Riddick (@DemarcusRiddic) is the newest member of Georgia’s 2024 class. The first defensive commit for UGA in 2024 is a huge one pic.twitter.com/x977dcBGqP — Jed May (@JedMay_) November 4, 2022

Kirby Smart's classic reaction

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) November 4, 2022

Fan reactions

Demarcus Riddick, a four-star⭐️ linebacker from Clanton, Ala., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2024. — 🚫🔑LEE Ring0️⃣ (@HBTFD1) November 4, 2022

UGA just got a HUGE 2024 commit from Demarcus Riddick, the #2 LB in the country. He’s 6’2”, 215lbs and runs a 4.5 40….also returns kicks — Mitt 302 (@Mitt302) November 4, 2022

Media reactions

Story continues

#UGA picks up commitment from 2024 four-star LB Demarcus Riddick from Clanton, Alabama. They have the No. 1 class. — McClain (@McclainBaxley) November 4, 2022

BREAKING: 2024 4⭐️ LB Demarcus Riddick has committed to Georgia Riddick is ranked 43rd in the class of 2024 This will bring Georgia to 6 commits in the class of 2024 and 3 commits in the top 100 Riddick attends Chilton County HS in Alabama pic.twitter.com/6HIOXPK5xx — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) November 4, 2022

Riddick's impressive highlights

Kid (2024 Chilton Co. HS LB Demarcus Riddick @DemarcusRiddic)

has been one of the best players in the country for the 2024 class for years now. He is a Legit 6’2 220lb LB with two Punt Returns for TDs this year. Lol #ALLGAS @GasCrew7v7 pic.twitter.com/me6siddw2s — ALLGAS TRNG™️⛽️⛽️⛽️ (@ALLGASTRNG) November 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire