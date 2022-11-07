Twitter reacts: Georgia football adds another elite LB commit

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another piece to the puzzle in the class of 2024. Kirby Smart and Georgia, who have the No. 1 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle, secured a commitment from four-star linebacker recruit Demarcus Riddick.

Riddick plays high school football for Chilton County in Clanton, Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 43 prospect in the junior class. Riddick is the second-ranked linebacker and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama. Riddick has impressive speed and also returns punts for Chilton County.

The Bulldogs have commitments from five offensive players in the junior class. Riddick is the first class of 2024 defender to commit to Georgia.

The Chilton County star is the latest top-ranked linebacker to commit to the University of Georgia. Georgia football has commitments from three of the top linebackers in the class of 2023.

Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted to Riddick’s commitment:

Riddick's commitment

Kirby Smart's classic reaction

Fan reactions

Media reactions

Riddick's impressive highlights

