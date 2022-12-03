Twitter reacts to Georgia’s dominant first half against LSU

The Georgia Bulldogs came out firing in the SEC championship against the LSU Tigers. Georgia opened up a 35-10 lead on the Tigers.

The Bulldogs had some luck on their side. Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith returned a blocked kick for a touchdown and linebacker Smael Mondon had a freak interception. These two plays helped Georgia build up a 14-7 lead.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was fantastic. He connected on four first half touchdowns and threw for 214 passing yards. Bennett completed touchdowns to Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Ladd McConkey, and Dillon Bell.

Twitter was shocked following Georgia’s dominant and somewhat lucky half:

Crazy interception

Woah! Chris Smith with a big hit to force an incompletion. It bounces off the helmet and is picked off by UGA! Georgia ball! — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2022

Can't make this one up.

INTERCEPTION OFF THE HELMET! pic.twitter.com/diJ19WtzZ0 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

Georgia's blocked field goal

Heads up by veteran defensive back Christopher Smith to see the lane he had to the end zone.

Former player, media reactions

Two words. Two simple words. #GoDawgs — Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) December 3, 2022

UGA and FG Blocks in championship games >>>>>>>>> — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 3, 2022

Very impressive performance by Stetson Bennett so far. Avoiding pressure but still delivering strikes. @UGAfootballLive — J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) December 3, 2022

Jalen Carter picks up LSU quarterback with one hand

Is the College Football Playoff set?

Agree, but in that order? I think 3 and 4 are very debatable. https://t.co/GzSVPyGZTZ — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2022

Georgia impresses everyone

Georgia looks invincible right now. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

Can we call this game at halftime? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 3, 2022

Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA He is the greatest QB in Georgia history 💪🏼 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2022

