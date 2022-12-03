Twitter reacts to Georgia’s dominant first half against LSU

James Morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs came out firing in the SEC championship against the LSU Tigers. Georgia opened up a 35-10 lead on the Tigers.

The Bulldogs had some luck on their side. Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith returned a blocked kick for a touchdown and linebacker Smael Mondon had a freak interception. These two plays helped Georgia build up a 14-7 lead.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was fantastic. He connected on four first half touchdowns and threw for 214 passing yards. Bennett completed touchdowns to Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Ladd McConkey, and Dillon Bell.

Twitter was shocked following Georgia’s dominant and somewhat lucky half:

Crazy interception

Georgia's blocked field goal

Heads up by veteran defensive back Christopher Smith to see the lane he had to the end zone.

Former player, media reactions

Jalen Carter picks up LSU quarterback with one hand

Is the College Football Playoff set?

Georgia impresses everyone

