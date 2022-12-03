Twitter reacts to Georgia’s dominant first half against LSU
The Georgia Bulldogs came out firing in the SEC championship against the LSU Tigers. Georgia opened up a 35-10 lead on the Tigers.
The Bulldogs had some luck on their side. Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith returned a blocked kick for a touchdown and linebacker Smael Mondon had a freak interception. These two plays helped Georgia build up a 14-7 lead.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was fantastic. He connected on four first half touchdowns and threw for 214 passing yards. Bennett completed touchdowns to Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Ladd McConkey, and Dillon Bell.
Twitter was shocked following Georgia’s dominant and somewhat lucky half:
Crazy interception
Woah! Chris Smith with a big hit to force an incompletion. It bounces off the helmet and is picked off by UGA!
Georgia ball!
— UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) December 3, 2022
WHAT AN INT 🤯 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/ftoFFGpXzM
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 3, 2022
Can't make this one up.
INTERCEPTION OFF THE HELMET! pic.twitter.com/diJ19WtzZ0
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022
Georgia's blocked field goal
.@TheStackHouse_ with the block …………… @cpsmithdb with the scoop and score!
📺: Watch live on CBS#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2022
Heads up by veteran defensive back Christopher Smith to see the lane he had to the end zone.
Former player, media reactions
Two words. Two simple words. #GoDawgs
— Tavarres King (@Tkunodos) December 3, 2022
UGA and FG Blocks in championship games >>>>>>>>>
— Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 3, 2022
Very impressive performance by Stetson Bennett so far. Avoiding pressure but still delivering strikes. @UGAfootballLive
— J.C. Shelton (@jc_shelton_) December 3, 2022
Jalen Carter picks up LSU quarterback with one hand
Jalen Carter is a man amongst boys #Georgia #LSU #SECChampionship
— CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@MickNBus_CFB) December 3, 2022
Is the College Football Playoff set?
Agree, but in that order? I think 3 and 4 are very debatable. https://t.co/GzSVPyGZTZ
— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2022
Georgia impresses everyone
Georgia looks invincible right now.
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022
Can we call this game at halftime?
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 3, 2022
Not only is Stetson Bennett going to NYC, he has moved into GOAT status at UGA
He is the greatest QB in Georgia history 💪🏼
— Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) December 3, 2022
All Dawgs at the Half 😄#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/o4HpTeA8nM
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 3, 2022