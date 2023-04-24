Twitter reacts: Georgia DL Bear Alexander commits to USC

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander is intending to transfer to the USC Trojans. Alexander’s departure is a blow to defensive line depth for Georgia football.

As a true freshman, Bear Alexander recorded nine total tackles and two sacks. Alexander’s strong performance in the national championship game against TCU gave fans and coaches a look at his potential.

The former four-star recruit should have a larger role with the Trojans. Alexander is expected to make a difference for USC’s troublesome defense. Last season, the Trojans finished No. 94 in scoring defense; they allowed an average of 29.2 points per game. Alexander leaves Georgia, which had the nation’s fifth-ranked scoring defense. In 2022, the Bulldogs allowed an average of 14.3 points per game.

For perspective, Georgia has allowed more than 29 points just three times over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs have five shutouts over the same period of time.

Here’s how college football Twitter reacted at Bear Alexander transferred from Georgia to USC:

USC is getting a good one in Bear Alexander

5 star DL Bear Alexander is transferring from Georgia to USC 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bij3YzyWPI — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) April 23, 2023

USC is happy to add Bear

Bear Alexander is OFFICIALLY a USC Trojan✌️ pic.twitter.com/drstvUiUmk — Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) April 23, 2023

#USC’s defensive line transfer additions: 6-foot-4, 315 pound Bear Alexander

6–foot-6, 270 pound Anthony Lucas

6-foot-2, 290 pound Kyon Barrs

6-foot-5, 280-pound Jack Sullivan — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) April 23, 2023

Alexander announces commitment to USC

Lincoln Riley wanted his defense to look like Georgia

When Lincoln Riley did his end of year roundtable in Jan., it came the morning after the national championship. Speaking of the Georgia defensive front, he asked, "Do they look like our guys? Not yet. You know, our guys don't look like that. We will soon." Enter Bear Alexander. https://t.co/jOeb8dnrtB — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) April 23, 2023

Oklahoma fans still don't like Riley

It blows me away how obvious it is that USC is recruiting players from other schools but the NCAA looks the other way. Jordan Addison

Caleb Williams

Bear Alexander This is getting pathetic, even for Lincoln Riley standards. — Brewer Sooner (@BrewerSooner) April 23, 2023

Some Georgia fans can't understand why Bear Alexander left?

I’m really lost as a Georgia fan. Why would Bear Alexander transfer? He’s complaining that he didn’t start for the National Champions as a true freshman? They’ve had high first round picks including the 1 overall on the defensive side of the ball. — longjohnfilbert (@philu916) April 24, 2023

Trojans Wire reacts

#USC did not have a defensive lineman like Bear Alexander on last season’s roster. https://t.co/9JaDDA1F3X — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) April 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire