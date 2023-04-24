Twitter reacts: Georgia DL Bear Alexander commits to USC

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander is intending to transfer to the USC Trojans. Alexander’s departure is a blow to defensive line depth for Georgia football.

As a true freshman, Bear Alexander recorded nine total tackles and two sacks. Alexander’s strong performance in the national championship game against TCU gave fans and coaches a look at his potential.

The former four-star recruit should have a larger role with the Trojans. Alexander is expected to make a difference for USC’s troublesome defense. Last season, the Trojans finished No. 94 in scoring defense; they allowed an average of 29.2 points per game. Alexander leaves Georgia, which had the nation’s fifth-ranked scoring defense. In 2022, the Bulldogs allowed an average of 14.3 points per game.

For perspective, Georgia has allowed more than 29 points just three times over the past two seasons. The Bulldogs have five shutouts over the same period of time.

Here’s how college football Twitter reacted at Bear Alexander transferred from Georgia to USC:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire