Twitter reacts: Georgia clinches SEC East, will play LSU in Atlanta

James Morgan
·2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs will play LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game. Georgia defeated Mississippi State to clinch the SEC East. LSU beat Arkansas, but needed Alabama’s win over Ole Miss to win the SEC West.

No media members correctly predicted that LSU would win the SEC West in the preseason. LSU opened the season with a crazy loss to Florida State, but has looked very good since then. The Tigers have already exceeded expectations under first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Georgia and LSU have not played since the 2019 SEC championship. Fortunately for Georgia, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow now plays in the NFL.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the LSU-Georgia SEC championship match-up being clinched:

Kirby Smart doesn't want to talk about the SEC championship yet

Lots of intersting position battles in the SEC championship

Lots

Georgia media reacts

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has historic day

Can LSU challenge Georgia?

Other college football championship games

LSU team fired up to play in Atlanta

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

