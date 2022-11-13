Twitter reacts: Georgia clinches SEC East, will play LSU in Atlanta

The Georgia Bulldogs will play LSU in the 2022 SEC championship game. Georgia defeated Mississippi State to clinch the SEC East. LSU beat Arkansas, but needed Alabama’s win over Ole Miss to win the SEC West.

No media members correctly predicted that LSU would win the SEC West in the preseason. LSU opened the season with a crazy loss to Florida State, but has looked very good since then. The Tigers have already exceeded expectations under first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

Georgia and LSU have not played since the 2019 SEC championship. Fortunately for Georgia, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow now plays in the NFL.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the LSU-Georgia SEC championship match-up being clinched:

Kirby Smart doesn't want to talk about the SEC championship yet

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on knowing Georgia will play LSU in the SEC title game: “We’ve got to focus on Kentucky. Why would anyone think we’re going to think about and talk about them?” — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) November 13, 2022

Lots of intersting position battles in the SEC championship

Georgia media reacts

Just an unbelievable run the Georgia Football program is on right now, and one that every single fan of every single rival team would trade the world for. Glory Days#GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 13, 2022

Georgia vs LSU in the SEC championship, officially. Kirby Smart will be taking his fifth Georgia team in his seven years to Atlanta. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) November 13, 2022

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has historic day

4️⃣ sacks

2️⃣ forced fumbles Harold Perkins Jr. is a PROBLEM 😤 @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/KxSOEvdC3f — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 12, 2022

Can LSU challenge Georgia?

🗣LSU WON THE WEST BEFORE GEORGIA WON THE EAST — And The Valley Thanks🦃🦃🦃 (@ATVShook) November 13, 2022

People think Georgia will blow out LSU but they are only up 17-12 at halftime against Mississippi State and struggled against Missouri. They are not super humans. — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) November 13, 2022

Other college football championship games

Conference championship spots clinched ACC: Clemson vs UNC

Big 12: TCU

MAC: Toledo

SEC: LSU vs Georgia

Sun Belt: Coastal Carolina — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 13, 2022

LSU team fired up to play in Atlanta

A Culture Of Winning The Tigers are heading back to Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/3R9UzELVcI — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 13, 2022

