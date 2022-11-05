Twitter reacts: Georgia beats No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13

How about THEM Dawgs?? All week Georgia has heard that the Vols were going to come into Athens and beat the defending national champions. And then the College Football Playoff selection committee added fuel to the fire when it ranked Tennessee No. 1 and Georgia No. 3.

On Saturday at 3:30, Georgia said it had seen enough. An early fumble led to Tennessee taking a 3-0 lead. But after that, it was all UGA.

Stetson Bennett was phenomenal in the first half and finished the game with 257 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 25 passing. Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran hard, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey had 94 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

But it was Georgia’s defense that will be the talk of college football after this one. The Dawgs, missing outside linebacker Nolan Smith, brought down Hendon Hooker six times. They bent occasionally, but they did not break until late in the game when Tennessee finally found the end zone.

The MVP of the game might be the fans inside Sanford Stadium, which helped force seven false starts.

Take that, College Football Playoff selection committee!

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Georgia’s big win over the No. 1 ranked Vols

Retweet if your team is 9-0. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/veJ2CM08dj — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 5, 2022

S/O to Dawg Nation.. Sanford was on fire today ‼️ — Keith Marshall (@Truthh4) November 5, 2022

Kirby Smart was FIRED UP for his postgame interview with @JennyDell_ 😂 pic.twitter.com/oQCkP7VTxw — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

You’ll always have Alabama… pic.twitter.com/g232BQgSVR — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 5, 2022

This worked. Tennessee had 8 false start penalties gave up 7 sacks https://t.co/wU4JfhcZty — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 5, 2022

#3 Georgia takes down #1 Tennessee 27-13! Total dominance for the Dawgs today. Enjoy it and rest up Dawgs and DawgNation! #GoDawgs #DawgsOnTop pic.twitter.com/Zy2UHx16pE — UGA NATIONAL CHAMPS Supporters (@Support_UGA) November 5, 2022

Tennessee Volunteer Football fans, bow down to your king on your way out of Athens. #GoDawgs 👑 #1998 pic.twitter.com/VetiRQMUVO — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 5, 2022

BEST TEAM IN THE COUNTRY — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) November 5, 2022

Final; Georgia 27, Tennessee 13. Bulldogs improve to 9-0; 6-0 in the SEC. Travel to Mississippi State next week. pic.twitter.com/ZoorGLWAPS — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 5, 2022

No one storming the field? — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 5, 2022

Say it with me… DAWWWWWWWWWGS ON TOP! For every win, Walton Gas will donate $1,000 to local charities, bringing the 2022 total to $9,000. pic.twitter.com/4EeBc9ACgm — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) November 5, 2022

“Georgia has 1 sack on the year” *7 sacks vs #1 team pic.twitter.com/Ygc3hlGvoJ — blakejmorgan (@blakejmorgan) November 5, 2022

THE BEST TEAM IN THE NATION WINS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/gwAyPGkuTk — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) November 5, 2022

The Bulldogs hand Tennessee a big L pic.twitter.com/o1OrMQ3b35 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

Vince is smiling — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) November 5, 2022

The ONLY undefeated team remaining in the SEC 🐶 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/wGi5rs9ZzI — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 5, 2022

I SAID IT'S GREAT. TO BE. A GEOOOORGIIA BULLDAWG!!! Gooo Dawgs! Sic em! — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire