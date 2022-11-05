Twitter reacts: Georgia beats No. 1 Tennessee, 27-13

3
Joe Vitale
·3 min read

How about THEM Dawgs?? All week Georgia has heard that the Vols were going to come into Athens and beat the defending national champions. And then the College Football Playoff selection committee added fuel to the fire when it ranked Tennessee No. 1 and Georgia No. 3.

On Saturday at 3:30, Georgia said it had seen enough. An early fumble led to Tennessee taking a 3-0 lead. But after that, it was all UGA.

Stetson Bennett was phenomenal in the first half and finished the game with 257 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 25 passing. Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh ran hard, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey had 94 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

But it was Georgia’s defense that will be the talk of college football after this one. The Dawgs, missing outside linebacker Nolan Smith, brought down Hendon Hooker six times. They bent occasionally, but they did not break until late in the game when Tennessee finally found the end zone.

The MVP of the game might be the fans inside Sanford Stadium, which helped force seven false starts.

Take that, College Football Playoff selection committee!

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Georgia’s big win over the No. 1 ranked Vols

 

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories